Jeremiyah Love is a running back for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Last year, Love ran for more than 1,000 yards and played an important role in the offense, especially when quarterback Riley Leonard struggled.

Ad

This helped the Fighting Irish reach the national championship game, where they lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Love hopes to build on what was a successful sophomore season, and one of the best ways to do that is to put himself into contention for the Heisman Trophy.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

But a few months before the season begins, where does he stand in the race for college football’s most prestigious award.

Jeremiyah Love 2025 Heisman Odds: Where he stands now

As of writing (May 30), Love can be seen as a potential contender for the Heisman Trophy. Bookmakers such as BetMGM list him at +5000 to win the award.

Ad

Trending

Those are the same odds given to USC quarterback Miller Moss and SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings. Most of the favorites for the award this year play the quarterback position.

If one removes all the quarterbacks, Love becomes a player with a strong chance to win alongside Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith and Alabama’s Ryan Williams. One should expect that if the shortlist is not full of quarterbacks, one of these three players will be on the shortlist for the award come December.

Ad

Notre Dame's Heisman History: Can Jeremiyah Love join the list?

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are one of college football’s most prestigious programs, and their list of Heisman Trophy winners reflects this. They have seven players who have won the award.

The first came in 1943, with quarterback Angelo Bertelli, whose professional career was derailed by war and injury issues.

The 1956 winner, Paul Hornung, went on to have a successful NFL career and was part of the Green Bay Packers team that won Super Bowl I.

Ad

However, the Fighting Irish have not had a Heisman Trophy winner since wide receiver Tim Brown won in 1987. Brown went on to become one of the best wide receivers in NFL history during his nearly 20-year career.

The other Notre Dame Heisman Trophy winners are:

1947: Johnny Lujack (Quarterback)

1949: Leon Hart (End)

1953: Johnny Latter (Halfback)

1964: John Huarte (Quarterback)

Top competitors for 2025 Heisman Trophy

Jeremiyah Love has a chance to win the Heisman in 2025, but he will need to outperform numerous top quarterbacks to make the shortlist. Texas Longhorns' Arch Manning is the overall favorite for the award, but Garrett Nussmeier of LSU and Drew Allar of Penn State are slowly closing the gap.

Ad

This is a quarterback-heavy group, reflecting the strength of the position this year. For any non-quarterback to get into the running, they will have to dominate on the field.

For Love, that means numerous multiple-touchdown and 100-plus-yard games if he hopes to win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ben Tredinnick Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and college basketball at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.



Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.



Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.



He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.



A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.



When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat. Know More

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.