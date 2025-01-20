Jeremiyah Love Injury Update: Exploring Notre Dame RB’s availability for national championship game

Injuries have been an issue for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish before the CFP national championship game, but there’s good news for Jeremiyah Love. The sophomore running back should be ready to go Monday against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The running back reaggravated a knee injury in the Orange Bowl against Penn State. The original injury was sustained in the season finale at USC. However, Love told On3 that he is ready to take his usual spot for Monday night’s matchup.

“I’m good, I’m 100%,” Love said. “I’m ready to go. It’s been a challenge. But if it ain’t hard, it ain’t good. I’ve been just going along with the ride. I feel like God’s got me. I got my complete trust in this team.”

Love struggled during the College Football Playoff. Other than a 98-yard run in the opening round against the Indiana Hoosiers, the running back was limited to 75 and a 3.13-yards per carry average in all three games.

He did have a key touchdown run against Penn State in the Orange Bowl, finishing that game with 11 carries for 46 yards.

The Saint Louis, Missouri, native led the Irish with 1,122 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground this year and should be a vital part of the game plan against Ohio State.

With the Buckeyes' pass-rushing tandem of JT Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer, having a good running game is important for the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame will face Ohio State in the national championship game on Monday at 7:30 pm ET in Atlanta.

Jeremiyah Love is back, but Irish will be hampered by injuries

Beaux Collins is listed as questionable for the title game. - Source: Imagn

While getting Jeremiyah Love back at or near full strength is a positive development for Notre Dame, it has been dealing with injuries in the CFP as its injury situation ahead of the championship game shows.

The Irish have nine players ruled out, and three of them were injured during the CFP. Defensive lineman Rylie Mills was lost for the season against Indiana. Tight end Cooper Flanagan injured an Achilles in the Sugar Bowl, and offensive tackle Anthonie Knapp hurt his ankle in the Orange Bowl. All three are out Monday.

The Irish have two more players who are questionable: wide receiver Beaux Collins (calf) and guard Rocco Spindler (ankle). As it happened to Jeremiyah Love, injuries can hamper a player even if he is on the field.

This is the first year of the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff, which means the Buckeyes (13-2) and Fighting Irish (14-1) have played more games than any other championship game rivals have in the past.

