Jermod McCoy injury update: Josh Heupel's All-SEC defensive back gives first look to fans after huge medical setback

Tennessee fans have news to be excited about from the team’s seventh preseason practice, as defensive back Jermod McCoy returned. McCoy, recovering from an injury that has sidelined him from practice since January, trained with the group on Friday.McCoy underwent surgery after tearing his ACL during practice in January. He has spent most of the offseason going through rehabilitation ahead of the new season. When the preseason camp started, he began working out with other injured players in the indoor facility, supervised by athletic trainers.The All-SEC defensive back was out in the open today, taking part in individual drills with other teammates. As opposed to wearing a red jersey designated for injured players, he was in an orange jersey. Also, he did not have a brace on the knee that he had been operated on.Despite the big leap in Jermod McCoy’s rehab as seen today, he refrained from contact and did not come against opposing players in live drills. However, he defended graduate assistants standing in as receivers during pass coverage drills. There was no football thrown while he was in any drill.The next steps for McCoy’s rehab will be to gradually increase his workload, with seven-on-seven work and full-contact drills to follow. Given the present pace of his progress, Tennessee fans may start expecting him back in the team’s lineup very soon.Josh Heupel unable to pin exact return date for Jermod McCoyTennessee coach Josh Heupel was unable to put an exact date on Jermod McCoy’s return during the last SEC Media Days in July. He said:“I don’t (have an update on McCoy’s status). With his injury and the rehab process, it’s how he encounters the next phase and the next stage as he continues to prepare himself to get ready to play.”Jermod McCoy was an important leader in Tennessee’s defense last season. He transferred to the Vols ahead of the season after an impressive freshman season with the Oregon State Beavers.In 13 games for the Vols last season, he completed 26 solo tackles and 18 assisted tackles for a combined 44 tackles. With the huge shift experienced in Tennessee’s offense at Nico Iamaleava’s exit in the spring, a returning player like Jermod McCoy is important. He represents the kind of stability the team needs to compete.The Vols kick off their season against Syracuse on Aug. 30.