Jermod McCoy injury update: Josh Heupel's All-SEC defensive back gives first look to fans after huge medical setback

By Kayode Akinwumi
Published Aug 08, 2025 17:16 GMT
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel - Source: Imagn

Tennessee fans have news to be excited about from the team’s seventh preseason practice, as defensive back Jermod McCoy returned. McCoy, recovering from an injury that has sidelined him from practice since January, trained with the group on Friday.

McCoy underwent surgery after tearing his ACL during practice in January. He has spent most of the offseason going through rehabilitation ahead of the new season. When the preseason camp started, he began working out with other injured players in the indoor facility, supervised by athletic trainers.

The All-SEC defensive back was out in the open today, taking part in individual drills with other teammates. As opposed to wearing a red jersey designated for injured players, he was in an orange jersey. Also, he did not have a brace on the knee that he had been operated on.

Despite the big leap in Jermod McCoy’s rehab as seen today, he refrained from contact and did not come against opposing players in live drills. However, he defended graduate assistants standing in as receivers during pass coverage drills. There was no football thrown while he was in any drill.

The next steps for McCoy’s rehab will be to gradually increase his workload, with seven-on-seven work and full-contact drills to follow. Given the present pace of his progress, Tennessee fans may start expecting him back in the team’s lineup very soon.

Josh Heupel unable to pin exact return date for Jermod McCoy

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel was unable to put an exact date on Jermod McCoy’s return during the last SEC Media Days in July. He said:

“I don’t (have an update on McCoy’s status). With his injury and the rehab process, it’s how he encounters the next phase and the next stage as he continues to prepare himself to get ready to play.”
Jermod McCoy was an important leader in Tennessee’s defense last season. He transferred to the Vols ahead of the season after an impressive freshman season with the Oregon State Beavers.

In 13 games for the Vols last season, he completed 26 solo tackles and 18 assisted tackles for a combined 44 tackles. With the huge shift experienced in Tennessee’s offense at Nico Iamaleava’s exit in the spring, a returning player like Jermod McCoy is important. He represents the kind of stability the team needs to compete.

The Vols kick off their season against Syracuse on Aug. 30.

Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

Tennessee Volunteers Fan? Check out the latest Tennessee Volunteers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
