The Tennessee Vols will miss their two starting cornerbacks, Jermod McCoy and Rickey Gibson III, when they face the Georgia Bulldogs in Week 3. The two players were unavailable for the Vols’ Week 2 landslide win against East Tennessee State.

Ad

The duo will again not be in the lineup for the Vols’ SEC opener on Saturday, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Thamel posted the update on X on Monday. He wrote:

“Sources: Tennessee will again be without its two starting corners Georgia this week, as both Jermod McCoy and Rickey Gibson are not expected back. McCoy is still recovering from his ACL tear in January, and Gibson (undisclosed) is out for an extended period of time.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Pete Thamel @PeteThamel Sources: Tennessee will again be without its two starting corners Georgia this week, as both Jermod McCoy and Rickey Gibson are not expected back. McCoy is still recovering from his ACL tear in January, and Gibson (undisclosed) is out for an extended period of time.

Ad

Jermod McCoy tore his ACL in training in January, while Gibson got injured during the Vols’ season opener against Syracuse on Aug. 30. Gibson left the game in the second quarter after hurting his left arm, as Tennessee beat the Orange 45-26.

Josh Heupel addressed the press following the season opener against Syracuse, providing an update on Gibson’s injury. The coach did not specify the exact nature of the junior cornerback’s injury. However, he stated that the player will be out for “an extended period.” The exact length of time was also not stated.

Ad

Gibson was an important part of Tennessee’s defense last season, finishing with 32 tackles, five pass breakups, and a forced fumble. McCoy was equally a backbone of the defense, earning a second-team All-American selection.

While he will be missing in action against Georgia, the Vols will be hoping he returns before the end of the month, according to ESPN.

Tennessee’s cornerback options in the absence of Jermod McCoy and Rickey Gibson III

In the absence of Jermod McCoy and Rickey Gibson III, the Vols will turn to Colorado transfer Colton Hood and freshman Ty Redmond. Hood leads the SEC in pass breakups, with five over the last two games.

Ad

He was also the SEC co-defensive player of the Week 2 after recording four tackles, three pass breakups against East Tennessee State. He also returned a fumble 22 yards for a touchdown in the season opener against Syracuse.

The Week 2 encounter with East Tennessee State was Redmond’s first career start. He ended the game with two tackles and one pass breakup.

Jaxon Moi, who also missed the Week 2 win over East Tennessee State, may be back ahead of the Georgia game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More