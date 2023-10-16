Jim Harbaugh Michigan contract: How much does Wolverine HC make? Salary, bonuses, and more

Jim Harbaugh has been at the helm of affairs at his alma mater Michigan since 2015. The former quarterback became the coach of the Wolverines after a four-season tenure in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers, marking his return to college football.

Harbaugh's tenure at the university has been marked by significant success, with the Wolverines winning the last two Big Ten championships and making appearances at the last two college football playoffs. He's notably one of the highest-paid coaches in college football.

Let’s take a look at the details of the Michigan coach's salary.

What is Jim Harbaugh's salary at Michigan?

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh inked a new five-year contract worth $36.7 million with the Wolverines in 2022. The new agreement came after he had explored a couple of opportunities to return to the NFL but decided to stay put in college football with Michigan.

The new contract offers Harbaugh a significant pay rise from his previous deal. His yearly earnings were $7.05 million in 2022 and will rise to $7.63 million by 2026. Overall, it represents a significant increase of more than $3 million from his 2021 base salary.

However, Jim Harbaugh's current contract has a relatively low buyout, which may not serve as a significant deterrent to potential NFL interest in the coming years. The buyout stands at $3 million, which decreases to $2.25 million in the second year, $1.5 million in the third and $750,000 in the fourth year.

Jim Harbaugh’s contract bonuses

Jim Harbaugh's new contract comprises various incentives that could increase his earnings. Those encompass a wide range of on-field achievements and accomplishments, offering him significant opportunities to increase his income.

Winning a national championship or a Big Ten championship will earn him $1 million apiece. An appearance in a national semifinal and a Big Ten East division title will yield $500,000 each. Participating in a New Year's Six bowl game without winning the division will add $200,000 to Harbaugh's compensation.

The Michigan coach also stands to gain a $50,000 bonus if he's selected as the Big Ten Coach of the Year by the conference's coaches. Additionally, he will receive $75,000 if he's recognized as one of the national Coach of the Year by one of the prominent voting organizations.