Jim Harbaugh to Raiders gets a big upvote from Colin Cowherd, claims "he is the only coach who you know will work" 

Jim Harbaugh has been linked with the Las Vegas Raiders job since the firing of Josh McDaniels last week. With the recent sign-stealing allegations Michigan is currently engulfed in, the chances of Harbaugh returning to the NFL seem to be increasing and the Raiders are a great option.

NFL and college football analyst Colin Cowherd believes Jim Harbaugh is the best option for the Raiders job. Speaking on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," the host expressed confidence in Harbaugh leading the Raiders out of their current struggles.

"For a dozen reasons and I'll give you a few, my first choice would be Jim Harbaugh and my second choice would be keep calling Jim Harbaugh," Cowherd said. "He is the only coach, one in the country – one – that you know will work.

"He worked four for four. Small college San Diego, bigger college Stanford, NFL San Francisco 49ers and big college Michigan. His dad was a good coach, his brother is a great coach, maybe it's in the genes. He always has a vision, teams get physical, he's relentless and passionate. He's the only coach you know that works."

To Cowherd, Harbaugh is the coach the Raiders need. He believes that his proven track record, his understanding of upcoming draft classes, his capacity to make a significant impact and his prestige could bring about a transformative change for the franchise.

Will Jim Harbaugh leave Michigan for the Raiders?

Jim Harbaugh's potential return to the NFL has been discussed often before and it was an option in 2022 before he inked a new contract with Michigan. While it looks like he has decided to continue in the college football landscape, a lot of factors could see Harbaugh return to the NFL.

The ongoing investigation by the NCAA into sign-stealing within the Wolverines program could be decisive. Harbaugh may feel embattled within the college football landscape and the NFL could be a way out.

Harbaugh's ambition to win the Super Bowl is widely known. He led the San Francisco 49ers to the championship game in 2012 but eventually lost to the Baltimore Ravens, who were led by his brother, John Harbaugh. The Raiders job offers him another chance.

Michigan has reportedly withdrawn a new contract offer for Harbaugh, which would have made him the highest-paid coach in the Big Ten. It remains unknown what will happen next as he remains a person of interest for the NCAA Infraction Committee.