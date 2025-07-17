Jim Harbaugh relishes gifting special Michigan souvenir to his holiness Pope Francis at Vatican with entire Wolverines squad

In 2017, then-Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and Wolverines players were in Italy for practices in Rome. One of the most memorable moments from their trip was when Harbaugh and his wife, Sarah, met Pope Francis at the Vatican.

Ad

After a weekly address at St. Peter's Square, Harbaugh had the honor of giving the pope a Michigan helmet and a pair of Jordan sneakers. The helmet was personalized with the pope’s name and the No. 266, representing that he was the 266th pope in history.

Harbaugh was asked on Monday about the moment he met Pope Francis.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Yes, well documented," Harbaugh said. "Got a great picture in my office. Sarah, my wife, and I met Pope Francis at the Vatican. Gave him a Michigan football helmet and size eight and a half pair of Jordans. I can't confirm if he ever wore them. You could just see the holiness, you know, in his eyes. I mean the Holy Spirit was just flowing through him.”

Ad

Trending

Ad

What Jim Harbaugh felt after meeting Pope Francis

After meeting Pope Francis, Jim Harbaugh was deeply moved by the experience.

"If I accomplish nothing more in my life, if I go right now, I'll be going out a blessed man," Harbaugh said in 2017, via ESPN.

Harbaugh’s grandfather, Joe Cipiti, came to the United States from Italy when he was four years old.

Ad

"I think he'd (Cipiti) be very proud; I know I am," Harbaugh said. "I knew it'd be emotional coming to Italy after hearing the stories of him coming to America when he was 4 years old, the ship he was on, having education until he was only 13 and then having to support his whole family from then on.

Ad

"But it's been more emotional than I had anticipated. I'm just very, very happy. I'm living in a cloud of grace right now, I can't describe it. This is as good as it gets. This has been the experience of my lifetime."

While Harbaugh met the pope up close, the rest of the team watched from about 30 feet away as Pope Francis arrived in his motorcade.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Garima Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.



Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.



Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026. Know More