  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Jim Harbaugh relishes gifting special Michigan souvenir to his holiness Pope Francis at Vatican with entire Wolverines squad

Jim Harbaugh relishes gifting special Michigan souvenir to his holiness Pope Francis at Vatican with entire Wolverines squad

By Garima
Published Jul 17, 2025 20:12 GMT
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers Offseason Workout - Source: Imagn
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers Offseason Workout (image credit: IMAGN)

In 2017, then-Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and Wolverines players were in Italy for practices in Rome. One of the most memorable moments from their trip was when Harbaugh and his wife, Sarah, met Pope Francis at the Vatican.

Ad

After a weekly address at St. Peter's Square, Harbaugh had the honor of giving the pope a Michigan helmet and a pair of Jordan sneakers. The helmet was personalized with the pope’s name and the No. 266, representing that he was the 266th pope in history.

Harbaugh was asked on Monday about the moment he met Pope Francis.

“Yes, well documented," Harbaugh said. "Got a great picture in my office. Sarah, my wife, and I met Pope Francis at the Vatican. Gave him a Michigan football helmet and size eight and a half pair of Jordans. I can't confirm if he ever wore them. You could just see the holiness, you know, in his eyes. I mean the Holy Spirit was just flowing through him.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

What Jim Harbaugh felt after meeting Pope Francis

After meeting Pope Francis, Jim Harbaugh was deeply moved by the experience.

"If I accomplish nothing more in my life, if I go right now, I'll be going out a blessed man," Harbaugh said in 2017, via ESPN.

Harbaugh’s grandfather, Joe Cipiti, came to the United States from Italy when he was four years old.

Ad
"I think he'd (Cipiti) be very proud; I know I am," Harbaugh said. "I knew it'd be emotional coming to Italy after hearing the stories of him coming to America when he was 4 years old, the ship he was on, having education until he was only 13 and then having to support his whole family from then on.
Ad
"But it's been more emotional than I had anticipated. I'm just very, very happy. I'm living in a cloud of grace right now, I can't describe it. This is as good as it gets. This has been the experience of my lifetime."

While Harbaugh met the pope up close, the rest of the team watched from about 30 feet away as Pope Francis arrived in his motorcade.

About the author
Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

Know More
Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications