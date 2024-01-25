Jim Harbaugh’s attorneys spill the beans on real reason behind championship-winning coach's departure from Michigan to LA Chargers

Jim Harbaugh has left the Michigan Wolverines and has agreed to a five-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL.

Harbaugh has been linked to NFL jobs for the past couple of seasons, but after leading Michigan to a national championship, he finally decided to return to the NFL.

After Harbaugh agreed to terms to become the Chargers' head coach, his attorneys told The Detroit News that he was close to returning to Ann Arbor.

The attorneys reveal that Michigan agreed to Harbaugh's proposal late and by the time the coach was already in the final stages of negotiations with the Chargers,.

"After months of Michigan rejecting the contract terms his lawyers proposed in late 2023, a source with knowledge of the negotiations told The Detroit News that Michigan finally agreed to Harbaugh's proposal on Wednesday afternoon when Harbaugh was already in the final stage of discussions with the Chargers." [via a tweet from John U. Bacon].

It's not clear why Michigan initially rejected Harbaugh's proposal but it doesn't matter now that he has joined the Chargers.

Jim Harbaugh says he'll always be a Michigan Wolverine

Jim Harbaugh played college football at Michigan and then returned as head coach to lead the program to a national championship.

After winning the national championship, Harbaugh decided to return to the NFL to try and win a Super Bowl. In the press release, he says he will always be a Wolverine.

"My love for Michigan, playing there and coming back to coach there, leaves a lasting impact," Harbaugh said in a statement on the Chargers website. "I'll always be a loyal Wolverine. I'm remarkably fortunate to have been afforded the privilege of coaching at places where life's journey has created strong personal connections for me."

Harbaugh led Michigan to an 86-25 record over nine seasons. In his final three seasons, he guided the Wolverines to three consecutive college football playoff berths and Big Ten championships.