Jim Harbaugh’s contract extension: How the Michigan's National Championship win affects coach's future with the Wolverines and the NFL?

Jim Harbaugh led the Michigan Wolverines to the national championship on Monday. The Wolverines defeated the Washington Huskies 34-13 to become the national champions. It was a storybook season for Harbaugh and Michigan, but once the game ended, the coach's future immediately came into question.

Harbaugh's contract with Michigan runs through 2026, but he has been rumored to be interested in the NFL. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Wolverines offered Harbaugh a 10-year deal worth $125 million to remain in Michigan.

Nonetheless, the contract stipulated that Harbaugh could not pursue NFL opportunities for one season. Harbaugh has yet to sign the contract, and he just recruited agent Don Yee, which many assumed meant he would join the NFL.

The Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Chargers have expressed interest in Jim Harbaugh, but after winning the national championship, he mentioned spring practices, which was intriguing to many.

"We're moving spring practice back," Harbaugh said. "We usually start on Valentine's Day, February 14, because we love football. But this year we're going to move it back, we're going to move it back about a month. It will be good too, we have some nice weather in the spring in Ann Arbor."

At the post-game press conference, Harbaugh was asked about his future, and he declined to say what his next move is.

“I just want to enjoy this. I hope you give me that. Can a guy have that?” Harbaugh said after the national championship. “Does it always have to be, ‘What’s next, what’s the future?’”

But, after Jim Harbaugh led the Wolverines to the national championship on Monday, it likely will result in him getting more money per season, whether it's in the NFL or at Michigan.

Jim Harbaugh's coaching career

Jim Harbaugh has been at Michigan since 2015

Jim Harbaugh took his first head coaching job in 2004 with the San Diego Toreros, where he went 29-6 in three seasons. Harbaugh's success at San Diego led to his being hired as the head coach at Stanford.

He was the Cardinal's coach for four seasons, and in his final year, he guided Stanford to a 12-1 record and an Orange Bowl victory.

Harbaugh parlayed the success with Stanford to a five-year, $25 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers. He was with San Francisco for four seasons, which included making it to the Super Bowl in his second season.

After mutually parting ways with the 49ers, Harbaugh took over as head coach of the Michigan Wolverines. With the Wolverines, Harbaugh has gone 86-25 in nine seasons, including winning the national championship this year.