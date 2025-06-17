Jim Harbaugh's daughter, Grace, shows love to dad with throwback moment from Michigan on Father's Day Eve

On the eve of Father’s Day, Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh's daughter Grace shared a touching tribute to her dad, posting a pair of images on her Instagram story.

Ad

The first is a heartwarming throwback of a much younger Grace riding a carousel horse, with her father smiling in the background. The image comes along with the message:

“Happy Father’s Day 💙”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The second image featured a heartwarming hug between Grace and her father on the football field during his time at Michigan. In the maize-and-blue surroundings, Jim is hugging his daughter tightly. Grace had a blue heart emoji placed over the moment.

Ad

Trending

Grace's Instagram story

When Harbaugh was the coach of the Michigan Wolverines, Grace took the coach's fandom for the program to the next level. She celebrated Harbaugh inking a bold “15‑0” tattoo, accompanied by a maize‑and‑blue “M,” to commemorate Michigan’s undefeated and national championship season.

Ad

Grace embraces the West Coast and supports dad Jim Harbaugh

After leading the Wolverines to national championship, Jim Harbaugh left the program to lead the LA Chargers in the NFL. In his very first season back, he led the Chargers to the NFL playoffs.

His departure to California led Grace to soak up the “West Coast vibe” following her graduation from Michigan. She visited Manhattan Beach during the offseason.

Ad

Grace's Instagram story

Grace, born on June 27, 2000, in San Diego, California, is the daughter of Jim Harbaugh and Miah Harbaugh. Her siblings include Jay (NFL special teams coordinator), James, Addison, Katherine, Jack and John.

Ad

She was a water polo standout at the University of Michigan. According to People.com, she graduated from Michigan's Ross School of Business with a Masters in business management. She works as a social media intern at Fangirl Sports Network and a marketing/brand partnerships trainee at United Talent Agency.

On social media platforms, like TikTok and Instagram, she shares glimpses from her personal life with friends and family. Some of her viral videos were surrounding Michigan, especially the “Airport Jim” video, which captures her dad’s pre-game routines in Michigan gear.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.