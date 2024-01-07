Jim Harbaugh’s reported $125 million decision between Michigan and NFL sparks emotional response from  Wolverines fans

Coach Jim Harbaugh has led the Michigan Wolverines to considerable success with three consecutive College Football Playoff appearances. The 2023 season is significant as it is the Wolverines’ first National championship game since their 1997 Championship win. However, there is an issue that Michigan fans are facing that even a potential championship win may not alleviate.

Jim Harbaugh has been linked with a return to the NFL, with NFL.com reporting today that many teams have been gathering information on him before making an attempt to bring him to their franchise.

To combat this, the Wolverines have offered Harbaugh a $125 million contract, which included a “no NFL” clause for one year. This would prevent Harbaugh from joining an NFL team, but this would last only for a year.

"Give him $20 million a year for all I care" Wolverine fans react to Jim Harbaugh's NFL rumors

The prospect of Harbaugh leaving the Wolverines has been seen daily and have only intensified in the run-up to the Wolverines’ national championship appearance.

Michigan fans have been having their say on a potential Harbaugh exit on social media. Here is a look at some of the fans’ thoughts:

Jim Harbaugh's Career

The majority of Wolverines fans do not want to see Jim Harbaugh leave their program. Harbaugh has been in charge of the Wolverines since 2015 but his history with the Wolverines is much longer than this.

Harbaugh went to the University of Michigan and played quarterback for the Wolverines during his time in Ann Arbor. During his time as quarterback, he led the Wolverines to the 1987 Rose Bowl game, which they lost to Arizona State.

Post college, Harbaugh spent the majority of his NFL career with the Chicago Bears, before transitioning into head coaching, starting with the University of San Diego.

His college head coaching career was put on hiatus when he assumed the head coaching role at the San Francisco 49ers. During his tenure, he reached the Super Bowl, where he lost to his brother's Baltimore Ravens.

In 2014, Harbaugh returned to his alma mater to assume the head coaching role, revitalizing the Wolverines' performance in the Big Ten. However, Harbaugh's tenure was marked by scandals and suspensions.

Despite his achievements, Harbaugh has not secured a national championship. This potential breakthrough could occur on Monday night, opening doors to more possibilities.