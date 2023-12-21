Jim Harbaugh's violations now include alleged lying during investigations as Michigan receives new NCAA notice over potential infractions

Jim Harbaugh's violations continue to distract a Michigan Wolverines program in the middle of preparation for this year's CFP semifinal on January 1st. Reports point to the fact that the NCAA raping up their investigation of the Michigan coach, as related to charges of Level 2 and Level 1 violations of recruiting policy during the Covid-19 pandemic. The coach vehemently denies any such violations took place, but the NCAA further alleges that the coach wasn't truthful during his interactions with their officials throughout the investigation.

This puts the coach in peril of further sanctions from the college athletics ruling body. In the hopes of ingratiating themselves with the NCAA, and wishing to put the matter of Jim Harbaugh's violations to rest, the Ann Arbor officials self-imposed a three-game ban on the coach at the start of the season. This was done even though the ruling body rejected a proposal by the school to ban him for four games. Harbaugh's violations led to him missing half of the regular season, including a later Big Ten ban related to the Conor Stallions affair.

The coach is accused of meeting with prospects through the pandemic, and of using other prohibited methods of communication as part of Michigan's recruitment process. He's further accused of lying about it, which is a Level 1 violation.

Jim Harbaugh's violations and the CFP

Surprisingly, and luckily for the Wolverines and Jim Harbaugh, there wasn't much talk of the Jim Harbaugh violations or the Conor Stallions case before selection Sunday. That was mainly because public opinion was focused on the Florida State vs. Alabama debate and the fact that a program embroiled in such scandals as Michigan's was about to be selected for the CFP went under the rug.

However, the threat of a Level 1 violation dangles like a Damocles sword above the heads of everyone in Michigan. It wouldn't be the first time that a program retroactively gets stripped of a national title, as the USC Trojans can attest.

Further on, the rumors of Jim Harbaugh leaving for the NFL could be partly fueled by the fear of reprisals by the NCAA if he stays in college football.

