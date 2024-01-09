"Jim Harbaugh has silenced all those who doubted him": SEC devotee Paul Finebaum finally admits defeat as Michigan wins its 12th national title

SEC Network analyst, and SEC devotee, Paul Finebaum has admitted defeat to Jim Harbaugh. This happened after Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines celebrated their 12th national title by thoroughly defeating the Washington Huskies 34-13 in Monday night's encounter at NRG Stadium.

On ESPN's morning show "Get Up," Paul Finebaum talked about how wrong he had been when analyzing the Wolverines (15-0) and their coach. The mea culpa reached its climax when he said:

"And I think Jim Harbaugh has silenced all those who doubted him in the early days. I’m not talking about what happened this year. That’s a whole different story. But in the end, he has proven everyone wrong"

He also added:

“I think some of us looked at him and said he’s old-fashioned. He’s a creation of Bo Schembechler, his mentor. His practices are antediluvian, and in today’s current college football world, it wouldn’t work.

"But we forgot one thing – not all of us, but I did – I forgot what a great coach he was. ... And after a couple of years getting his head bashed in in Ann Arbor, I think some of us simply said, ‘What’s wrong with this guy? He can’t adapt, and he’ll never be able to."

Paul Finebaum's prediction for the national championship: He backed Jim Harbaugh

Although his conversion came late, in Paul Finebaum's defense he did back Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines to win the national championship game against Washington (14-1). On ESPN's "First Take" the day after the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl, Finebaum said:

"I do not (think Washington can pull an upset). ... I think it’s eight or nine times they’ve been to the abyss — and somehow they keep winning games, and that matters a great deal. But I don’t really like the matchup."

Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines win it without losing the lead

It seems that Paul Finebaum was right. Michigan started strong in a first quarter that looked like the game was destined to be a blowout. After scoring two massive rushing touchdowns and limiting Washington to a field goal, the game looked over before it started. However, the Huskies' defense made a stand, holding the Wolverines to only two field goals in two quarters.

Entering the fourth quarter, a one-possession game was at hand. Washington had managed to score a touchdown in the second quarter and a field goal in the third to close to 20-13. Sadly for the Huskies nation, Michael Penix and his receivers never got going. One of his few big plays, a 42-yard pass to Rome Odunze in the fourth quarter, was called back for a holding call on right tackle Roger Rosengarten.

Everything came crumbling down for Washington when Penix his second interception on a 4th-and-13 play from Michigan's 30-yard line. Mike Sainristil returned the pick 81 yards. What followed were two quick touchdown drives that ended with Blake Corum scoring to seal the deal.