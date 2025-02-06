Jim Knowles believes he "can be of service" and lead Penn State to national championship

Jim Knowles is all in on Penn State’s national championship pursuit. The former Ohio State defensive coordinator has taken the same role with the Nittany Lions, convinced they are on the brink of a title.

Penn State made Knowles the highest-paid defensive coordinator in college football with a $3.1 million annual salary, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Growing up in Philadelphia, Knowles was a die-hard Penn State fan who revered the program as the "epitome of college football." His childhood admiration has come full circle, as he's now eager to lead the Nittany Lions to national glory.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I see it as so close,” Knowles said [H/t On3]. “So close. Right, and I think I can help. I think I can be of service.”

Trending

Expand Tweet

Knowles orchestrated the nation’s top defense at Ohio State, leading the Buckeyes to the No. 1 scoring defense in 2024 (12.9 points per game). Now, he sees Penn State as the perfect place to leave his mark.

“I had zero relationship,” Knowles said. “I tell my kids all the time I was a guttersnipe running around the streets of Philly. No, so any relationship I had was just all in my mind, kind of a dream.”

The Nittany Lions, fresh off three straight 10-win seasons and their first College Football Playoff appearance in 2024, believe Knowles can push them over the top. They lost a tight semifinal to Notre Dame but their key players are returning for another deep run.

Penn State adds Shane Eachus and Brent Zdebski to strengthen Jim Knowles’ defensive staff

Penn State brought in Shane Eachus as a defensive backs coach and Brent Zdebski as an analyst following Jim Knowles’ introductory press conference on Tuesday. Both have worked closely with Knowles, strengthening continuity within the defensive unit.

Expand Tweet

Eachus previously served as an assistant under Knowles at Oklahoma State, while Zdebski was a quality control analyst at Ohio State.

Penn State's defense ranked seventh nationally in total defense during the 2024 season under former coordinator Tom Allen. Meanwhile, Knowles led Ohio State to the No. 1 total defense, allowing just 254.6 yards per game.

Also Read: “Really where I want to be”: Ex Ohio State DC Jim Knowles breaks silence on why he joined PSU

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback