Jimmy Horn Jr. drops 3-word reaction as Coach Prime hypes up Colorado players featuring in 2025 Shrine Bowl

Colorado wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. was one of the Buffaloes' prospects to receive an invitation to the NFL scouting combine two weeks ago ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. Horn was also included on the roster for the East-West Shrine Bowl game that was played on Thursday evening at AT&T Stadium in Texas.

Five Buffs players participated in the showcase event, including safeties Cam'Ron Silmon Craig and Shilo Sanders, and wide receivers LaJohntay Wester and Will Sheppard.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders attended the game to support his players, and before the event, the charismatic Buffs coach hyped up his players in an Instagram post.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Real DOGGS gone eat regardless of where they are. Loved seeing my guys at @shrinebowl practice today #CoachPrime @cubuffsfootball @j5fleezy @camronsilmon7 @lajohntayw @will.shep14 (posted by @deionsandersjr) @boosieig2024," Coach Prime wrote.

Trending

Horn posted a wholesome comment in response to the encouraging post from Coach Prime.

"Love ya coach," Jimmy Horn wrote.

Jimmy Horn's IG comment

Jimmy Horn Jr. shares close bond with Coach Prime

During a news conference after practices for the East-West Shrine Bowl, Jimmy Horn revealed the role that Deion Sanders, who shares a close relationship with several of his players, has played in his life, including being a father figure due to his own father's incarceration.

“He’s (Sanders) affected me a lot," Jimmy Horn said. "On a personal level, my pops is incarcerated, and he’s been supporting me as a father figure through life and just teaching me the game of life. And then in football, I know he’s talked to a lot of these coaches and he’s trying his hardest to get me in that door. On the field, he tries to get me the ball so I can show my game.”

In his weekly news conference before Colorado played the Oklahoma State Cowboys, Coach Prime revealed the depth of his bond with Horn. In addition to his sons, Shilo and Shedeur, the Buffs coach also walked with the wide receiver during Senior Day.

"Jimmy is like my kid, I love him that much," Sanders said. "We've talked about some personal things throughout his couple seasons here. I want to go with him Sunday to see his father as well. But he just turned around and asked me. So that's how that transpired. And I said, ‘You don’t have to ask me twice. I got you. I got you.'

"I don't want to think about it too much because I'll get emotional. I don't just coach these young men. I love these young men like they're family. I just want them to soar. Not just from the football aspect, but as young men in life."

Expand Tweet

Jimmy Horn tallied 441 yards on 37 receptions for one touchdown in an injury-plagued season ahead of his move to the NFL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place