Jimmy Horn Jr. drops 3-word reaction to his reunion with Shedeur Sanders of CU’s pro day

By Alexander O'Reilly
Modified Mar 21, 2025 17:50 GMT
NCAA Football: Colorado at Arizona - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Colorado at Arizona - Source: Imagn

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. has been working to improve his draft stock since the end of the season. He participated in the NFL Combine impressing several scouts. He then participated in the Big 12 Pro Day on Thursday, showcasing his speed in multiple events.

Ad

After the event, Horn Jr.'s head coach, Deion Sanders, posted a video on Instagram that had footage of several Colorado Buffaloes players. One of the clips showed QB Shedeur Sanders walking onto the field and meeting up with many of his former teammates, including Jimmy Horn Jr.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After the video was posted, Jimmy Horn Jr. got on Instagram and commented about his reunion with Shedeur Sanders.

"Look at emmmm."
Image via comments of the Instagram post.
Image via comments of the Instagram post.

Jimmy Horn Jr. did not participate in as many events at the Big 12 Pro Day as he did at the NFL Combine. However, he did take the opportunity to showcase his skills in two events. He performed well, showcasing his speed.

Ad
  • 3-cone drill: 7.32 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.3 seconds

Jimmy Horn Jr.'s draft stock is on the rise

Before the NFL Combine, Jimmy Horn Jr. was viewed as a borderline draftable prospect. It would not have been surprising if he was picked up in the late rounds of the draft, but it would have been equally unsurprising if he went undrafted. However, after his performance at the NFL Combine, he got the attention of several scouts.

Ad

Notably, NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid wrote about Horn Jr.'s impressive NFL Combine performance shortly after the event.

"Horn was one of the day's biggest surprises, as his 4.46-second 40-yard dash is a huge boost to his stock. That acceleration showed on his tape, but scouts I talked to believed he was more quick than fast. His suddenness caught my eye, especially in the route-running portion."
Ad
"He showed smooth moves, an ability to accelerate and decelerate in route stems, and strong hands. Except for one drop in the gauntlet, Horn was flawless. We labeled the 5-foot-8, 174-pounder as a Senior Bowl standout and he continues to raise his stock, going from a borderline draftable prospect entering the all-star circuit to a late-round pick with potential to contribute early."
Ad

At the NFL Combine Horn Jr. participated in four events, putting up impressive results:

  • 40-yard dash: 4.46 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 38"
  • Broad jump: 10' 8"
  • 20-yard shuttle: 4.41 seconds

He is now viewed as a likely draft selection in the 2025 NFL draft.

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Gio Vergara
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी