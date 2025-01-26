Jimmy Horn Jr. provides insights on what it's like to play under Deion Sanders

Colorado Buffaloes wideout Jimmy Horn Jr. could be a steal for any NFL team in the 2025 NFL Draft. Horn transferred to Colorado after two seasons playing for USF, drawn in by coach Deion Sanders.

Sanders took Jimmy Horn Jr. in as he does all his players, building a special bond with the fellow Florida native. Sanders also walked with Horn on Senior Day at Colorado, stepping in for the wideout's parents as his father has been serving a prison sentence since 2021, his son's freshman season at USF.

Sanders served as a father figure for Horn during his time in Boulder. In a video shared by ESPN's Turron Davenport on Friday, Horn detailed some of his early struggles at Colorado while showing love for his head coach and his leadership.

"I'm a little bit shy," Horn said. "I was kind of camera why, but the more they brought the cameras around, they got me more comfortable with the cameras."

Horn added that Deion Sanders used the team's popularity as a means to prepare his players for the professional level, playing on the biggest stage.

Deion Sanders mistakenly interrupts Shedeur Sanders' conversation with the Tennessee Titans

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders will appear in the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl after an award-winning senior campaign in Boulder, looking to secure his draft stock at the Shrine Bowl with the opportunity to meet with teams picking near the top of the draft. Sanders is projected to come off the board in the first five picks of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Following Shrine Bowl practice on Saturday, Sanders met with two NFL teams, including the Tennessee Titans, who hold the No. 1 pick in the draft. Sanders appeared to be speaking with Titans head coach Bryan Callahan, when his father and head coach, Deion Sanders, interrupted the conversation with a FaceTime call to his son.

Prior to talking with the Titans, Sanders caught up with New York Giants coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen. The Giants hold the No. 3 pick in the draft, behind the Titans and Cleveland Browns.

