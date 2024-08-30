Jimmy Horn Jr. stats: How did the Colorado star perform during matchup against NDSU?

The Colorado Buffaloes started the year 1-0 with a 31-26 win over the North Dakota State Bison. It was an entertaining game as Colorado was led by its usual suspects in Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, but wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. had a great game as well.

Horn Jr. recorded seven receptions for 198 yards and one touchdown. The wide receiver's biggest catch of the game was a 69-yard touchdown, which put Colorado up 16-7 in the first quarter.

Horn Jr. also caught a massive reception near the end of the half which gave Colorado a chip-in field goal to go down three points at the half.

Jimmy Horn Jr. is in his senior season and second year at Colorado. He began his college career at USF, and after two years, he transferred to the Buffaloes. Last season at Colorado, he caught 58 passes for 567 yards and six touchdowns.

Horn Jr. was a three-star recruit as a prospect and as a transfer was a four-star recruit.

Deion Sanders frustrated with Colorado's Week 1 win

The Colorado Buffaloes picked up a win over North Dakota State in Week 1, but coach Deion Sanders was not happy with his team.

Colorado was a 10.5-point favorite, but the Buffaloes had some struggles, which led to the game being much closer than Sanders wanted.

"You ever feel like you won but you didn't win?" said Deion Sanders, via ESPN. "Let's move on from that. I'm going to try my best to hold back my anger. But we got a 'W' so I'm happy."

Despite Sanders not being happy with the performance, Colorado still got the win and avoided a Week 1 upset.

The Buffaloes will next be on the road to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers. After the Week 1 win, Colorado is +2800 to win the Big 12 and +1400 to make the playoffs.

