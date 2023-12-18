JJ McCarthy has won the Bo Schembechler MVP award and his girlfriend Katya Kuropas is proud. She took to social media to cheer for the Michigan Wolverines quarterback, who has led the team to the college football playoffs. And now, he has been recognized for his efforts by his teammates.

The Wolverines ended the regular season with a perfect record and won their second straight Big Ten title this year. They are ranked No.1 going into the college football playoffs and are surely the favorites to win the national title. And the award shows that the team gives much of the credit for it to McCarthy.

Here is what Michigan Wolverines QB JJ McCarthy’s girlfriend, Katya Kuropas wrote after he won the Bo Schembechler MVP Award.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“So much to be grateful for & proud of,” Kuropas wrote in her Instagram story.

Credit: Katya Kuropas IG

Kuropas is a constant fixture at the Wolverines games and rarely misses a chance to cheer for her boyfriend. The couple met when they were in high school at Nazareth Academy.

McCarthy and Kuropas joined the University of Michigan around the same time and remained together. Both of them are active on social media and constantly share heartwarming messages for each other on Instagram.

The Bo Schembechler MVP Award is given out every year by the Wolverines team to the most valuable player on the roster. Players themselves select the winner through voting so McCarthy's teammates really thought highly of his efforts this season.

A look at JJ McCarthy's 2023 campaign through numbers

J.J. McCarthy has been in phenomenal form this season for the Wolverines. He has thrown for 2,630 passing yards and scored 19 passing touchdowns. And the opposing defense could only pick up four of his 287 pass attempts. He also ran for a total of 146 rushing yards and scored three touchdowns on foot.

The Wolverines finished the regular season undefeated with a 12-0 overall record. They took on the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten championship game and won a one-sided contest by totally shutting down the opposing offense.

The game ended 26-0 in Michigan's favor, with McCarthy going for 147 passing yards in 22 completions out of 30 pass attempts.

The MVP award would give the Wolverines QB new confidence as he gets ready to lead his team against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl for a place in the college football national championship game. Can the No. 1 player of the No. 1 ranked team, JJ McCarthy, get them to the promised land?

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season