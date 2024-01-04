JJ McCarthy's GF Katya Kuropas has a hearty response to Michigan's victorious 27-20 against Alabama

In what was his second attempt, Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy is set to play in the College Football Playoff championship game. The Wolverines defeated Alabama 27-20 in the Rose Bowl on Monday to set up a tie against Washington at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Michigan had the chance to play in the championship game in 2022. However, the team lost the Fiesta Bowl to TCU in a high-scoring game, which ended 51-45. JJ McCarthy’s brilliant performance in the game couldn't propel the Wolverines to the championship game.

ESPN’s ‘SportsCenter’ show shared a collage of the quarterback's reaction following the semifinal games in 2022 and 2023 on its X page. McCarthy’s girlfriend, Katya Kuropas, reposted it on her Instagram story with a “heart hands” emoji reaction, showcasing her elation over the big achievement.

Jim Harbaugh calls JJ McCarthy the greatest quarterback in Michigan's history

After the Rose Bowl triumph over Alabama on Monday, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has declared JJ McCarthy as the greatest quarterback to have played for the program. The coach had earlier noted he was on his way to achieving this during the regular season.

“I’ve said it before, but right here, this is the greatest quarterback in the University of Michigan – college football history,” Harbaugh said. “Got a long way to go to get to where Tom Brady eventually got to, which is the GOAT.”

“But in a college career, there’s been nobody at Michigan better than JJ. I know we talk about it as an amalgamation of quarterbacks. He is that guy.”

Michigan boasts a history of exceptional quarterbacks, including the likes of Tom Brady, Brian Griese, Chad Henne, Drew Henson and Jim Harbaugh himself. However, the coach believes JJ McCarthy has surpassed everyone at Ann Arbor after guiding the Wolverines to the national championship game.

Will Michigan win the national championship?

Following the announcement of the playoffs participant to the CFP Selection Committee, Michigan has been considered the favorite for the national title. The Wolverines remain in contention for the national title following a Rose Bowl win against Alabama on Monday.

Jim Harbaugh's team is set to face Washington in the national championship game at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Monday and they have a good chance of coming out victorious following their impressive season so far.

The Wolverines will no doubt rely on brilliant plays from JJ McCarthy to overcome their resilient opponent. The Huskies have performed beyond the expectations of many this season.