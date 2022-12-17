Joe Biden's latest move to block Army student's path to NFL, as POTUS nixes Donald Trump's bill

Army linebacker Andre Carter II's NFL dream could suddenly come to a crashing halt soon. The Military Times has reported that Carter's pathway to the NFL could now be blocked, courtesy of President Joe Biden.

Normally, college athletes can go directly into professional sports once their college careers are over. But in Carter's case, that might not be possible. There is currently a policy that allows players from the academies to defer their services to a later date immediately as they choose to pursue a career in professional sports.

In Carter's case, the NFL.

President Biden could potentially sign a bill which would force Carter to complete his military service immediately after graduation Army LB Andre Carter II is reportedly very "upset" after learning he may have to skip the 2023 NFL Draft.

Former President Donald Trump passed the rule in 2019 and now under Joe Biden, it looks like it will be walked back. In a piece by ESPN, the National Defense Authorization Act states:

"Agreement by a cadet or midshipman to play professional sport constitutes a breach of service obligation." The bill covers the Army, Navy and Air Force and states: "The cadet may not obtain employment, including as a professional athlete, until after completing the cadet's commissioned service obligation." That obligation is, according to Army, five years of active duty and three years in the individual ready reserve."

So if Trump's bill gets nixed, Carter II will need to complete eight years of service before opting to then go play professional sports. At this time, it is unlikely his NFL dream will still be afloat.

Once the new bill is signed, which ESPN reports could be next week, it would essentially stop all players from Army, Air Force and Navy from being able to pursue professional sports after college.

Who is NFL hopeful Andre Carter II?

Carter II is a sensational linebacker for Navy. As preparations begin for the 2023 draft for some of the 32 teams, college and draft guru Mel Kiper has Carter going into the first-round of the draft. He currently has him as the 22nd best player in the draft.

Such is Carter's talent that he led the entire country in sacks in 2021, a testament to his skillset and potential.

While it remains to be seen if the bill passes next week, if it does, it is possible that we will potentially not get to see a surefire first-round pick strut his stuff in the NFL.

