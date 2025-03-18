Joel Klatt believes the Tennessee Titans would pick Cam Ward as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft

Cam Ward is undoubtedly one of the most coveted picks in the 2025 NFL draft. The quarterback drastically improved his draft stock with his performance in his sole season at Miami in 2024. He is now in contention to be selected as the first overall pick in the upcoming draft.

In his latest mock draft, Joel Klatt believes the Tennessee Titans will select Ward first overall in April. The franchise is in need of a new quarterback after Will Levis and Brandon Allen failed to impress last season.

“Tennessee; they need a quarterback,” Klatt said (Timestamp 2:02). “I'm going to go with Cam Ward from Miami. After the Combine and throughout the process, Cam Ward has continued to impress. I think his top end is very good.

“You guys know that I've loved Cam for a very long time. Even back to his time at Washington State. It was a great signing for Miami when they were able to get him and he's just got enough gunslinger in him to really go out there and take a bad team and improve them.”

Ward will hope to take his level of performance at Miami to the NFL next season. The quarterback threw for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns in 13 games for the Hurricanes in 2024. This earned him fourth place in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Insider disclose the Titans’ feelings toward Cam Ward

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler shared the feelings of the Titans toward drafting Cam Ward. In his appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show,” he noted that the Titans appear comfortable with the idea of selecting the quarterback — seemingly ready to stay put and take him with the No. 1 overall pick.

"From what I've gathered, [Tennessee] seems pretty comfortable with Cam Ward," Fowler said. "Like there's some momentum there with other teams I've talked to league-wide that they feel like they're just going to sit there and take Ward.

“I know the interviews with Ward have gone well, they feel comfortable with the mistakes he has made on the field, they feel like he's done a good job of explaining those and can be coached, and correct them. And he's got the obvious upside on top of that... You sense a little momentum for the Titans to stay put."

Early in the offseason, there was widespread speculation that the Titans were considering trading with another quarterback-needy team or sticking put to draft a top prospect such as Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter. However, all indications now point towards Ward.

