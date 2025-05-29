Joel Klatt blames CFP committee for Lincoln Riley dismissing USC-Notre Dame rivalry game

Joel Klatt has aimed at the selection committee following reports that the USC Trojans are not interested in continuing the rivalry with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Both teams are scheduled to face each other on Oct. 18. The matchup may be the last time they compete, as USC and Notre Dame haven't agreed to a new deal to play each other after the 2025 season.

Fans and analysts have criticized Lincoln Riley as the reason the Trojans may not continue their rivalry with Notre Dame. On Thursday, Colin Cowherd shared a clip from his episode of "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," in which Klatt discussed the potential end of their long-running matchup.

The former quarterback said that he blames the selection committee and warns that other rivalries could be in jeopardy of ending.

"They (USC) are doing what everyone does in this sport, which is they make decisions that are in their own self-interest, and I'm not against that, but I am saying that like the model is what's broken," Klatt said (Timestamp: 1:06). "Being in a selection based model for the postseason is going to lead to more of these types of games and rivalries going away."

He believes the selection committee prioritizes winning over the level of competition teams are facing during the season to decide who qualifies for the College Football Playoff.

"What the committee has done during the course of their tenure," Klatt said (Timestamp: 1:25), "as in influencing college football through the 14 playoff, and even now, last year in the 12-team playoff, Colin, they have reinforced that it's better to just win than to go play a difficult schedule. They reinforce that time and time again, year in and year out. Therefore, people are going to behave that way."

Joel Klatt believes the USC Trojans have the toughest schedule in the league

Joel Klatt also thinks Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans have one of the most demanding schedules in the league over the last decade. Klatt shared that he understands USC's potential decision not to play Notre Dame after the 2025 season.

The former quarterback explained (Timestamp: 1:54):

"They're one of the few schools that, if you look back at all, you know the last decade or so, they would average more power four, power five games than anybody in college football. They would play 11 in a lot of cases. That was a far greater than the number of power four or power five schools that the SEC teams were playing, and so, like, when they make this decision, I can't fault them for it."

Klatt added that he doesn't like the possibility of the Trojans not playing Notre Dame, but reiterated that he understands the reasoning behind it. As of now, USC has offered a one-year extension to play Notre Dame next year. However, the Fighting Irish want a new deal past 2026 to keep the rivalry going.

