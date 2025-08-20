  • home icon
Joel Klatt claims NCAA "has zero teeth" following $30 million Michigan sign-stealing penalty

By Neha Joshi
Modified Aug 20, 2025 20:11 GMT
Image Credit: @joel_klatt/Instagram, @coachmooreum/Instagram

The Michigan Wolverines have once again grabbed the national headlines as the NCAA finally handed down its long-awaited penalties for the 2023 sign-stealing scandal.

Nearly two years after the controversy first shook the college football world, the punishment had proven costly, stripping Michigan of 10% of its program budget, a staggering $10 million hit. Additionally, the Wolverines will be cut out of revenue sharing for the 2025 and 2026 seasons, costing the powerhouse another $20 million. Upon hearing the NCAA's decision, Fox analyst Joel Klatt could not stop himself from commenting on his podcast.

He said (from 19:52 to 20:16):

"You don't even have to tell me what the penalties are for me to immediately roll my eyes and think to myself, 'The NCAA has zero teeth because it's too late.' They have so much red tape. They are completely inept at governing college football. That being said, they do still have a role or at least they think they do."
Along with suffering financially, the NCAA levied an eight-year show-cause penalty for Connor Stallions, a ten-year show-cause penalty for Jim Harbaugh, and a three-game suspension for current HC Sherrone Moore.

Urban Meyer speaks out about the Michigan Wolverines' penalty

The former Florida Gators coach, Urban Meyer, spoke out about the Michigan Wolverines' sign-stealing scandal and the penalty that was levied on them by the NCAA. The 61-year-old coach believed that the NCAA should have only targeted the coaches. He said on "The Triple Option" podcast (from 12:22 to 12:34):

“What the NCAA did is not the answer. I’ve been thinking about this for a while. I think coaches, financially, when they sign a contract, there’s gotta be — they gotta take the financial hit. Not the university.”
The current head coach, Sherrone Moore, will miss two games (Weeks 3 and 4) this season. Along with that, he will also serve a one-game suspension in the 2026 season. On3 also noted that there's no clarity on whether the penalties will pact coaching salaries, as the fines are expected to be covered by future postseason revenue.

Neha is a College Sports writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and 3 years of experience in reporting.

Specializing in sports entertainment, Neha's strength lies in crafting engaging and insightful content that captures the excitement and drama of collegiate athletics. She takes pride in profiling personalities and the stories behind the teams and athletes showcasing unique perspectives with narrative flair, providing readers with a deeper understanding of the human side of college sports.

A fan of Alabama football and the Uconn Huskies' men's and women’s basketball teams, Neha believes College Sports is as significant as the NBA and NFL because it lays the foundation for the future success of pro league teams. She admires Baker Mayfield’s passion, determination, and competitive spirit, while Dan Hurley and Dawn Staley top her coaches list.

Neha likes reading, watching movies and documentaries, cooking, playing badminton and running on the treadmill when not reporting. For her, Villanova’s stunning upset win over Georgetown in the 1985 NCAA men’s basketball championship game and the “Kick Six” play in the 2013 Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn are the most iconic college sports moments of all time.

