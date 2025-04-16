Joel Klatt left baffled with CU’s decision to retire Shedeur & Travis Hunter’s jersey despite being a staunch Coach Prime supporter

On Tuesday, the Colorado Buffaloes announced that they will honor Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. During the team's Black & Gold game on Saturday, the Buffaloes will retire the numbers of both former players.

This timing of the move was a surprise as it took 23 years for the team to retire the number of its first Heisman winner, Rashaan Salaam. For Sanders, it appears to many from the outside that he would not get his number retired if he had a different last name.

Analyst Joel Klatt appeared on Tuesday's "First Things First" to discuss this surprising move from Colorado.

"Not a good look," Klatt said. "I don't know of anybody anywhere that has been a more staunch supporter of what has gone on at Colorado, and still am by the way. What they have done, what Coach Prime has brought, what Shedeur brought to the table and turned around this program is unprecedented. They were awful. Two years ago, they were 1-11.

"I think the argument on their side, and by the way this did not come from Deion. This needs to get signed off by the athletic director. I talked to him today, told him I didn't agree with this. He said, listen, 'Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter changed the face of our program, saved a program in a lot of ways.'

"I understand that from their perspective. ... I just think it cheapens what they're trying to do."

Klatt added that it only makes sense to retire Hunter's jersey number, not Sanders'.

"The only one that's all of are gonna be like, yeah I get that, is Travis because he won the Heisman," Klatt added. "With Shedeur, from the outside looking in, it's way to easy to say, would this happen if he had a different name on his back?"

Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders are less than two weeks away from being drafted

While this move by Colorado to retire their numbers is controversial, it caps off what were undeniably great careers for Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders.

Their presence, alongside Deion Sanders, was the main reason the Colorado Buffaloes had such a significant turnaround over the past two seasons. Now, the duo are less than two weeks away from getting drafted.

The draft is scheduled on April 24, and Hunter is projected to be a top-five pick. Sanders' draft projection has changed a lot after NFL free agency, but he is still projected to likely be in the top 10.

