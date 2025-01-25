Joel Klatt names coach most likely to get the "first call" when Ryan Day leaves Ohio State

Ryan Day won his first national championship with Ohio State this past Monday. While the college football universe is not quite over the championship game, Fox insider Joel Klatt is already looking ahead at potential replacements for Day whenever he decides to leave Columbus.

According to Klatt, their first option would be the man Day and the Buckeyes defeated last Monday in Atlanta: current Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman. While discussing Notre Dame ahead of the 2025 season, Klatt wondered how long the Fighting Irish head coach will remain in South Bend.

“At some point, if he keeps winning, the NFL is going to come knocking, there’s no doubt. And then the other thing that they’re going to have to pay attention to, and I don’t want to put this in anybody’s head, because Notre Dame fans are going to scream at me, but he did play at Ohio State.

“If and when Ryan Day decides that he wants to move on, that’s the first call that any athletic director (is going to make). Ross Bjork right now is the AD at Ohio State. But when there’s an opening, their first call is going to be to Marcus Freeman,” Joel Klatt said.

Marcus Freeman was a standout linebacker for the Ohio State early this century. He played with the Buckeyes from 2004 to 2008 and was a two-time Second Team All-Big Ten selection.

Marcus Freeman (1) played strongside linebacker for Ohio State. - Source: Imagn

As a coach, he took the Fighting Irish to the CFP National Championship Game in his third full season as the school’s head coach. He has a 33-10 record at Notre Dame and won the Bear Bryant Coach of the Year Award for his work in 2024.

Joel Klatt believes Notre Dame will compete for the title in 2025

In his “Way-too-early Top 10,” Joel Klatt still has Notre Dame among the national title candidates in 2025, listing them at number six. Klatt was complimentary of Marcus Freeman and the program he has built in South Bend.

“The culture at Notre Dame is excellent, and the team, I believe is elite. I will be absolutely shocked if Notre Dame is not back in the College Football Playoff next year. That’s the level that Marcus Freeman is now competing at. He’s building something very special,” Joel Klatt said.

The Fighting Irish will lose starting quarterback Riley Leonard, while several offensive linemen have hit the transfer portal. However, most of their offensive performers will be back in 2025, and the line has enough depth to withstand the losses.

Perhaps the biggest question is who will take over for Leonard at starting quarterback. Steve Angeli was the backup this season and even led a scoring drive in the Orange Bowl. At the same time C.J Carr is an enticing prospect and could compete for playing time.

The bigger questions could be asked of the defense. Still, Joel Klatt believes the team culture can overcome the losses of some crucial players, including Xavier Watts, Rylie Mills, Howard Cross, and early draft entry Benjamin Morrison. Defensive coordinator Al Golden is also leaving the program.

