Joel Klatt predicts Abdul Carter's landing destination ahead of 2025 NFL draft 

Some analysts believe former Penn State Nittany Lions edge Abdul Carter is the best player in the NFL draft. However, Fox college football insider Joel Klatt believes he is going to the New England Patriots.

“I’ve got Abdul Carter going to New England," Klatt said. "I think they would run to the podium. I think that would be a terrific selection for them. What a great scenario to have him sitting there at number four.” (6:55)

Klatt sees Abdul Carter dropping to number four because of the needs of the first three teams in the draft. The analyst has quarterbacks Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders going first and third to the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants, as well as Travis Hunter getting selected by the Cleveland Browns. All would cover glaring needs.

The Patriots have invested heavily in defense in the offseason, and adding Carter would give Mike Vrabel another strong player on that side of the ball.

“They’ve been super active in free agency in Mike Vrabel’s first offseason, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. They can then further build up that defensive side with Abdul Carter,” Klatt said.

New England added defensive tackle Milton Williams, edge Harold Landry, cornerback Carlton Davis, and linebacker Kevin Spillane in free agency. They also have some talented players on the roster, including cornerback Christian Gonzalez and safety Kyle Dugger.

That might be the blueprint with Mike Vrabel as head coach. The former linebacker built a winner in Tennessee with a strong defense and a tough running game. This will be Vrabel's first year in New England after the team cut ties with Jerod Mayo after only one season.

Former Abdul Carter teammate expected to be ready for spring practice

Junior linebacker Keon Wylie is expected to be ready for spring practice after battling an injury that kept him out of the 2024 season. Wylie has 19 tackles and 3.5 sacks in two seasons of college football.

The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, native suffered an unspecified serious injury last spring and missed the 2024 season. However, he is expected to be ready for spring football, where he will look to improve his spot on the depth chart.

The Nittany Lions are among the favorites to win the national title this season after falling in the College Football Playoff semifinals against Notre Dame at the Orange Bowl. They bring back most of the offensive starters and have enough talent on defense to remain one of the best teams on that side of the ball.

