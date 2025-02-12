Joel Klatt predicts the best team in position to draft Travis Hunter

FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt believes that Travis Hunter will fall to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2025 NFL draft.

Klatt released his first mock draft during Wednesday's edition of his "The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football Podcast," and has Hunter getting selected fifth overall by Jacksonville. Not only does Klatt believe that Hunter will be drafted by the Jaguars, but he also sees him playing on both sides of the ball in the NFL.

"They get the best ball-hawking cornerback in the country in Travis Hunter right here," Klatt said. "Travis Hunter to the Jacksonville Jaguars. New head coach Liam Coen was the OC of the Bucs the last couple of years. He compared Travis Hunter with Brian Thomas on the offensive side.

"Then you're like 'Hold on Joel, you keep talking about him on both sides of the ball.' That's exactly right. I am talking about him on both sides of the ball. Because I believe that Travis Hunter will play both sides in the National Football League. And I think he can. I actually don't really think it's that hard for him."

Klatt added that Hunter has the potential to be a top cornerback in the NFL. However, he doesn't think he can be the same as a receiver. Instead, Klatt said that the smart move is to have Hunter start full-time in the secondary while being used sparingly as a slot receiver on offense

The Jaguars could essentially draft two players in one and get the full potential out of the Heisman Trophy winner.

Travis Hunter takes rare talents to the NFL after concluding collegiate career

NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn

Travis Hunter made a name for himself throughout his collegiate career with his elite play at both cornerback and wide receiver. Following the conclusion of the 2024 season, Hunter was the Colorado Buffaloes' leading receiver by a sizable margin.

On defense, he was the most productive member of the secondary, flashing the ability to truly be a shutdown corner at the next level. Whichever team ends up drafting Hunter would likely get a generational talent.

The 2025 NFL draft will take place at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin from April 24 to 26.

