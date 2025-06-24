Joel Klatt raises major questions for Ryan Day ahead of Ohio State's season opener against Steve Sarkisian's Longhorns

Ryan Day's Ohio State will begin the national title defense against Steve Sarkisian's Texas in the opening round of the 2025 college football season. The blockbuster clash will be at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30.
Although there is still over two months remaining before the start of next season, analyst Joel Klatt raised questions for the Buckeyes ahead of their title defence.
"We've got the quarterback situation at Ohio State," Klatt said on his "College Football" podcast on YouTube on Monday (0:26). "Who is it going to be? Is it going to be Julian Sayin? I know he's incredibly talented. I've really enjoyed watching what he brings to the table when I've been in Columbus, and I've seen in practice.
"You're going to have a new offensive playcaller in Brian Hartline. You're going to have a new defensive playcaller in Matt Patricia at Ohio State."
The Buckeyes lost QB Will Howard in the NFL draft this year. The Pittsburgh Steelers took the signal-caller in the sixth round.
Many believe that Julian Sayin will be the starting QB for Ohio State in the 2025 season. However, Day is yet to confirm the team's QB1, with Lincoln Kienholz and Mason Maggs also in contention.
Arch Manning set to lead the offense for Steve Sarkisian's Texas in the 2025 season
While there is uncertainty on the starting QB role at Ohio State, there is no doubt that Arch Manning will be the QB1 at Texas for the 2025 season. Manning will take over from Quinn Ewers, who was taken by the Miami Dolphins in this year's NFL draft.
Although Manning was the QB2 last season, he showed glimpses of brilliance in the limited opportunities he had. He started two games when Ewers was injured and led the Longhorns to convincing wins.
In 10 appearances for Texas in the 2024 season, Manning recorded 939 yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions, while also rushing for four TDs. It will be interesting to see how he fares against Day's Ohio State in Texas' 2025 season opener, with Steve Sarkisian overlooking his development.
