Joel Klatt raves about Alabama QB Ty Simpson's elite passing game, says Heisman would be "over" if his name was Manning

Ty Simpson got an unusual comparison with Arch Manning in Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt's take following Week 6 of college football. Manning entered the 2025 season as the preseason Heisman favorite but has struggled to meet expectations as Texas fell to 3-2 and dropped out of the AP Top 25 after starting at No. 1.Meanwhile, Simpson has led Alabama to a 4-1 start, including a 30-14 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday.On “The Next Round podcast,” Klatt praised Simpson’s phenomenal performance while taking a subtle jab at Manning.“If Ty Simpson’s name was Ty Manning, we would cancel the end of the season Heisman Trophy ceremony and just do it now,” Klatt said (via On3). &quot;That’s the best pure passing game in college football.“Simpson has been the best quarterback in college football from a passing perspective. Simpson is incredible. I get to buzz through other tapes.”Manning’s hype stems largely from his family lineage that includes Archie, Eli and Peyton Manning.Meanwhile, Klatt broke down Simpson’s film in detail, referencing Alabama’s 38-14 win over Wisconsin on Sept. 13.“I really study the two teams that I’m going to do, and Wisconsin just so happened to have Alabama on their schedule,” Klatt said. “So, last week, when I’m preparing for Wisconsin, I’m really diving in to the Alabama film when they played Wisconsin.“And, there were like five times where I paused the film. I was like, ‘Whoa. Like, that was a big league, top-three draft pick throw.'”In that Wisconsin game, Simpson completed 24 of 29 passes (83%) for 382 total yards and four touchdowns, becoming the first ever Southeastern Conference quarterback to record 17 straight completions without an incompletion or interception.Meanwhile, Klatt also said that if Alabama can continue to protect Simpson and maintain a balanced run game, the Crimson Tide have a legitimate shot at winning the SEC this season.Ty Simpson earns praise from Alabama OC Ryan GrubbTy Simpson passed for 340 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in Alabama’s win over Vanderbilt on Saturday. He has completed 70.3% of his throws for 1,478 yards and 13 touchdowns for just one interception in five games this season.Following the Week 6 win, Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb commended Simpson for the way he has managed success so far.&quot;Quarterback in general should be, take all the praise away and take all the blame, and I think Ty’s doing a good job of that,” Grubb said (via Tide 1009). &quot;And he’s a humble guy, you know, when you talk to him, and he understands all the improvement.“Because I think what Ty sees, which is really encouraging, is that I don’t even know what, 300 and some yards, whatever he threw for, he can come into a meeting room and accept, and have an open mind to all the things that he could have done better. And really focus more on his process and what it’s going to take to play his best game.Simpson will look to keep his strong play going when Alabama takes on Missouri next week.