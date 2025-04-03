Joel Klatt recalls Travis Hunter’s first interception as a Buff as one of the best he’s ever seen

Travis Hunter burst onto the Football Bowl Subdivision scene with a spectacular performance in his Colorado debut against TCU in 2023. Anticipation was high for the two-way star’s first season in Boulder, and he lived up to the hype from the start.

Ad

One of his biggest plays in the high-stakes matchup was a crucial third-quarter interception. With the Horned Frogs facing third-and-1 in the red zone, Hunter made an acrobatic interception on a pass from quarterback Chad Morris, preventing a potential touchdown at a crucial time.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt ranked Hunter No. 2 among defensive players in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, trailing only Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter. Klatt highlighted Hunter’s interception against TCU as one of the best plays he has ever witnessed.

“The play that he made in his first game as a Buff, that interception inside the 5-yard line against TCU, was one of the best interceptions I've ever seen,” Klatt said. “He falls off of his man, and he dives right in front of the football.”

Ad

“You constantly see him in the right spot at the right time. You constantly see him being sticky in coverage. He's tough in coverage. I wish he was a little bit longer, and that's something that Ayomanor at Stanford, not this year, but last year, kind of took advantage of his size.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Joel Klatt on Travis Hunter: 'He's a dog'

Joel Klatt has immense respect for Travis Hunter's impact on both sides of the ball. The Heisman Trophy winner has established himself as an elite playmaker, and Klatt pointed to another defining moment when explaining his high ranking.

“I look at this guy, and I'm just like, 'he's a dog,’” Klatt said. “The fumble that he caused against Baylor, again, willing to stick his head in there, make tackles, make plays, constantly around the football.”

Ad

“He's going to be a total game-changer. He not only has elite wide receiver skills, but he brings those same ball skills to the opposite side of the football as a defensive back.”

Travis Hunter's forced fumble against Baylor in the 2024 season was a game-changing moment. The play occurred at the goal line, preventing the Bears from scoring a potential game-tying touchdown in overtime.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place