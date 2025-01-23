Joel Klatt sees Dabo Swinney's Clemson making a massive comeback in 2025-26 CFB season

The Clemson Tigers had a successful season. Dabo Swinney's squad defeated the SMU Tigers in the ACC Championship Game as the underdog to win the title. Additionally, the win advanced them to the College Football Playoff where they lost in the first round to the Texas Longhorns.

On Thursday, CFB analyst Joel Klatt spoke about the Tigers on his show. He talked about how he thinks that the Tigers will have a huge improvement next season. One of the biggest reasons he cited was the addition of Tom Allen as the team's defensive coordinator.

"Ok, Klubnik is there," Klatt said (starts at 14:35). "Four of five offensive linemen, back. Look what they did against Texas even on the road. They won the ACC. The defense was not about to Clemson's standard and I think they're gonna go out and I think they're gonna be improved.

"Tom Allen comes in. He was the coordinator for Penn State this last year. He was of course the former head coach and Indiana. Tom Allen is a very good football coach. I've enjoyed covering Tom Allen both from his time as a head coach in Indiana and last year as a coordinator."

Joel Klatt looks ahead to Clemson's schedule next season and where he ranks them

Heading into next season, there will be expectations for the Tigers to improve. Although they were successful in winning the ACC, they needed a bit of luck to reach the Championship Game.

If Miami had not lost to Syracuse in the last game of the season, the Hurricanes would have taken their spot, and people would be talking differently about them.

However, Joel Klatt is not deterred and believes the Clemson Tigers will have a big bounce-back season.

"Their schedule speaking of Clemson, they open with a home game against LSU," Klatt said (starts at 16:05). That's gonna be great, they're both in my top 10. They don't play Miami in the ACC, they play SMU at home. I like what they're doing, that's why I have them at number seven."

It will be interesting to see if the Tigers can get back to their usual position as an ACC powerhouse.

