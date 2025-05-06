Joel Klatt sets the record straight on if Jim Harbaugh & Co’s 2023 championship is tainted

Coach Jim Harbaugh led the Michigan Wolverines to the 2023 national championship, defeating the Washington Huskies in the final. However, their journey is marked by an asterisk due to the sign-stealing scandal that spiraled the program into controversy.
The latest development in the said scandal came on Monday when the university suspended current coach Sherrone Moore for two games in the upcoming 2025 season as part of self-imposed sanctions.
This has once again brought light to the championship, which some believe is tainted because of the alleged scandal. However, according to FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt, there’s no asterisk.
Klatt defended Harbaugh and the Wolverines against lingering doubts from critics who continue to question the legitimacy of Michigan’s historic title run.
“First and foremost, the national championship in 2023 — it’s not even close to tainted. Not even close. It’s not even close to an asterisk. Not even close,” Klatt said on his show.
What was the Michigan sign-stealing scandal?
In Oct. 2023, reports started to come out that Michigan was illegally doing in-person scouting so they could learn the signs of opposition teams. This was in direct violation of NCAA Bylaw 11.6.1, prohibiting off-campus, in-person scouting of future opponents.
The then-defensive analyst Connor Stalions allegedly sent people to opponents' games and film signals.
Soon, an opposing Big Ten school turned over footage and ticketing data to the NCAA, which were traced back to Stalions. Other Big Ten programs also confirmed they had noticed suspicious individuals on their sidelines or press boxes wearing Michigan gear or recording signals.
Reports emerged of Stalions standing on the Michigan sideline next to coordinators, apparently helping relay signals in real-time.
As a result, Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti suspended Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh for three games. At the time, offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore was given the head coaching duties for the subsequent three games. The following November, Connor Stalions resigned, reportedly under pressure.
All this while, Michigan maintained that Jim Harbaugh had no knowledge about the same. After winning the national title, Harbaugh left college football to pursue an opportunity to become the head coach of the LA Chargers. Many think that this was done by the coach to avoid further sanctions by the NCAA.
Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change