Joel Klatt sets the record straight on Ohio State’s culture amid ongoing $20 million debate

FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt has defended the Ohio State Buckeyes after some fans and analysts attempted to tarnish their gloss from winning the national title.

Ryan Day's Ohio State beat Notre Dame, 34-23, in the CFP final on Monday night in Atlanta, but some have criticized the Buckeyes' title triumph for recruiting talent via the transfer portal and through spending big from NIL deals.

On Tuesday's "The Facility" show, Klatt responded to the claims that suggested the Buckeyes spent $20 million on their roster.

"This team was not just built on transfers, and also some homegrown talent," Klatt said. "It's exactly the opposite. This team was built on homegrown talent. This team was the culture of the Buckeyes.

"They had well over double-digit players playing in their 50th+ games as Buckeyes. Not transfers. As Buckeyes."

The Buckeyes made some key recruits to bolster their squad for the 2024 season. Quarterback Will Howard transferred from Kansas State, and star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith committed to Ohio State fresh out of high school.

However, many of their players also opted to return to Columbus to play another season of college football, rather than declare for the NFL Draft.

Nonetheless, the debate around Ohio State's $20 million roster is still being talked about by many, with some suggesting that it might lead to programs spending more money to win the national title.

Joel Klatt hits out at NCAA for College Football Playoff schedule

Just before the 2025 national championship game kicked off, Joel Klatt slammed the NCAA for its scheduling of the final on X. He was unhappy that the game took place on a Monday night rather than a weekend night.

"This is supposed to be the pinnacle of our sport...The destination for every player, coach, and fan...yet somebody decided that playing the National Championship on a Monday night deep into the NFL playoffs was a good idea...the mismanagement of CFB has been egregious." Klatt tweeted.

In a follow-up tweet, Klatt also urged the NCAA to schedule the national championship game to be played on New Year's Day every season.

