Joel Klatt takes a clear stance on Sherrone Moore's Michigan after positive end to debut season

The Michigan Wolverines did not have a successful season. After defeating the Washington Huskies to win the 2024 National Championship, they failed to replicate even a sliver of their success. The Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore was unable to overcome the team's weakness at quarterback as well as several key injuries.

As a result, the team barely achieved a winning record (8-5) and missed out on the college football playoff. However, they were able to beat Ohio State in the regular season finale and win their bowl game against Alabama.

As a result, Joel Klatt thinks that other than Ohio State who won the National Championship, he thinks Michigan is one of the few teams with positive sentiment heading into next season. On Thursday's episode of "The Joel Klatt Show," he said:

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Maybe the only other team in the country that has real positive sentiment heading into the offseason is Michigan. That to me is just a bonkers thought. Now are they losing some big names? Absolutely, Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, Will Johnson, Coleston Loveland, all of those are great players, and in a lot of ways are irreplaceable." [6:25]

"However, what we saw against Alabama in that Bowl game is without all of their main contributors, even on the defensive side, they were still excellent. This culture at Michigan remains and it feels like Sherrone Moore has leaned into that even more."

Joel Klatt believes Michigan's defensive system will keep them relevant next season

Joel Klatt went on to talk about Sherrone Moore and his Michigan squad heading into next season. One of the things he gave the team credit for was its ability to perform well on defense, regardless of who the defensive coordinator is.

"That system is going to remain the same," Klatt said. "Remember this is the third straight defensive coordinator that has run the same exact system, that has dominated their opponents. I trust that defensive structure will maintain. They've been good in the portal on the defensive line." [7:20]

The Wolverines also have a chance to improve at quarterback next season. They were successful in luring five-star recruit Bryce Underwood away from LSU. He switched his commitment to the Wolverines and now they have their quarterback of the future.

Joel Klatt is not saying that the Wolverines will win another National Championship next season. However, he does think there is a reason to believe that they will perform much better than they did this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback