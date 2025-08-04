"Joey Aguilar in mid-season form" - CFB fans roast Tennessee over major social media error during Vols' fall camp ahead of season

College football fans have taken aim at the Tennessee Volunteers and their quarterback, Joey Aguilar.Aguilar transferred from UCLA after Nico Iamaleava left Tennessee for the Bruins to compete for the Vols' starting QB job. But, in fall camp, the Vols showed a video showing a defensive back getting an interception, but the video blurred out which quarterback threw it.After the video, many college football fans took aim at Tennessee for blurring out the quarterback.&quot;blurring QBs and hiding replies.. talk about being insecure,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Aguilar in mid season form,&quot; a fan added.Although the quarterback was blurred, many fans believe it was Jake Merklinger who threw the interception.&quot;Don’t blur out the QB… int happen. No one is perfect,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Smart blur young admin,&quot; a fan added.Blurring the video could be a way to not let other teams know who is taking the first-team reps at quarterback, and leaves the speculation growing.&quot;Blurred out the QB lol. Yall really are a clown program Just clip it so you don’t have to blur him out,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Lol blurring out the QB,&quot; a fan added.College football fans aren't happy that Tennessee blurred the social media video, as quarterbacks throwing interceptions in camp happen nearly every day.Tennessee coach explains QB competitionAfter Tennessee saw Nico Iamaleava leave this offseason, the Volunteers are having a quarterback competition.Joey Aguilar and Jake Merklinger are competing for the starting job, and coach Josh Heupel says they both will get a crack at getting first-team reps.“No. We’ll make sure all those guys get a crack at it,” Heupel said, via On3. “And you try to balance your scheme of what you’ve installed for the day with all of your groups, certainly your quarterbacks as well, and get them exposed to everything. There’s a flow to it, subtly.”At SEC media days, Heupel says he wants to announce a starting quarterback sooner rather than later. So, the Vols will likely announce their starter in the coming weeks.Tennessee opens its 2025 college football season on Aug. 30 against Syracuse.