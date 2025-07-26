Joey Aguilar's GF Rylan Moffitt shares wholesome snap with Tennessee QB while going for special weekend quest

Quarterback Joey Aguilar had a tumultuous offseason. After finishing a strong season at Appalachian State, he entered the transfer portal and chose UCLA as his destination in December. However, things changed quickly when QB Nico Iamaleava made a surprise departure from Tennessee, transferring to UCLA as well. With Iamaleava expected to take Aguilar's starting role at UCLA, he entered the portal again and committed to Tennessee, essentially completing a UCLA-Tennessee QB swap. While it has been a busy offseason for him, Aguilar has still had time to relax with his loved ones. On Saturday morning, his girlfriend, Rylan Offitt, posted a wholesome snap on her Instagram story as the couple went golfing. She included a heartwarming four-word caption in the picture.&quot;Where else would we be?!?&quot; Moffitt wrote.Image via Rylan Moffitt's Instagram story.While Joey Aguilar is known as a star quarterback joining a prestigious SEC program, he is not the only athlete in the couple. Moffitt played for the Appalachian State Mountaineers women's basketball team for the past two seasons. This past year, she played in 30 games, averaging 6.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.Rylan Moffitt has been a frequent supporter of Joey Aguilar at his football gamesWith both Rylan Moffitt and Joey Aguilar playing for Appalachian State for the past two seasons, Moffitt became his biggest fan on the sideline. She would frequently post pictures from the stands at his games. She even wrote an extremely cute message to him in an Instagram post during last season.&quot;Joey football 4 ever!&quot; Rylan Moffitt wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostUnfortunately for the couple, it appears that Moffitt will not be able to attend as many games next season after Aguilar's transfer to Tennessee. However, Aguilar should still receive plenty of support.Despite taking over for one of the best young QBs in the nation, Nico Iamaleava, there are many who believe Aguilar can have success next season. Notably, in his preview of the SEC on Friday, ESPN insider Bill Connelly mentioned that he thinks that Aguilar is better than Iamaleava in one key area. &quot;Iamaleava was the far more highly touted recruit, but Aguilar, who transferred from Appalachian State to UCLA last winter, is a far better scrambler and takes far fewer sacks,&quot; Connelly wrote.The only issue with this argument is that Iamaleava played against much more difficult competition last season in the SEC than Aguilar did at Appalachian State. It remains to be seen how each player will adapt to their new environment.