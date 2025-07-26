  • home icon
  Joey Aguilar's GF Rylan Moffitt shares wholesome snap with Tennessee QB while going for special weekend quest

Joey Aguilar's GF Rylan Moffitt shares wholesome snap with Tennessee QB while going for special weekend quest

By Alexander O'Reilly
Published Jul 26, 2025 16:27 GMT
Image Source: Imagn and Rylan Moffitt
Image Source: Imagn and Rylan Moffitt's Instagram.

Quarterback Joey Aguilar had a tumultuous offseason. After finishing a strong season at Appalachian State, he entered the transfer portal and chose UCLA as his destination in December. However, things changed quickly when QB Nico Iamaleava made a surprise departure from Tennessee, transferring to UCLA as well.

With Iamaleava expected to take Aguilar's starting role at UCLA, he entered the portal again and committed to Tennessee, essentially completing a UCLA-Tennessee QB swap. While it has been a busy offseason for him, Aguilar has still had time to relax with his loved ones.

On Saturday morning, his girlfriend, Rylan Offitt, posted a wholesome snap on her Instagram story as the couple went golfing. She included a heartwarming four-word caption in the picture.

also-read-trending Trending
"Where else would we be?!?" Moffitt wrote.
Image via Rylan Moffitt's Instagram story.
Image via Rylan Moffitt's Instagram story.

While Joey Aguilar is known as a star quarterback joining a prestigious SEC program, he is not the only athlete in the couple. Moffitt played for the Appalachian State Mountaineers women's basketball team for the past two seasons. This past year, she played in 30 games, averaging 6.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Rylan Moffitt has been a frequent supporter of Joey Aguilar at his football games

With both Rylan Moffitt and Joey Aguilar playing for Appalachian State for the past two seasons, Moffitt became his biggest fan on the sideline. She would frequently post pictures from the stands at his games. She even wrote an extremely cute message to him in an Instagram post during last season.

"Joey football 4 ever!" Rylan Moffitt wrote.
Unfortunately for the couple, it appears that Moffitt will not be able to attend as many games next season after Aguilar's transfer to Tennessee. However, Aguilar should still receive plenty of support.

Despite taking over for one of the best young QBs in the nation, Nico Iamaleava, there are many who believe Aguilar can have success next season. Notably, in his preview of the SEC on Friday, ESPN insider Bill Connelly mentioned that he thinks that Aguilar is better than Iamaleava in one key area.

"Iamaleava was the far more highly touted recruit, but Aguilar, who transferred from Appalachian State to UCLA last winter, is a far better scrambler and takes far fewer sacks," Connelly wrote.

The only issue with this argument is that Iamaleava played against much more difficult competition last season in the SEC than Aguilar did at Appalachian State. It remains to be seen how each player will adapt to their new environment.

Alexander O'Reilly

Alexander O'Reilly

Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.

His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.

Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.

Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances.

Tennessee Volunteers Fan? Check out the latest Tennessee Volunteers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

