Joey Aguilar's GF Rylan swoons over Tennessee QB's first look in Vols uniform ahead of 2025 CFB season

Joey Aguilar transferred to Tennessee in the offseason after two years at Appalachian State. The quarterback donned his Vols uniform for the first time ahead of the 2025 season, and Aguilar's girlfriend, Rylan Moffitt, shared some words of encouragement for the football star.

Ad

On her Instagram story on Thursday, Moffitt uploaded a video of Aguilar's photoshoot for Tennessee.

"On my calf sleeve drip..." Moffitt wrote on her IG story,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Image via rylan.moffitt Instagram

Moffitt plays basketball and finished her junior year at Appalachian State during the 2024-25 season. She averaged 6.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game for the Mountaineers last season.

Ad

Trending

It will be interesting to see if Moffitt can improve on her stats in her senior year.

Last month, when Joey Aguilar celebrated his 24th birthday, Moffitt shared a heartfelt Instagram post for the quarterback.

"Happy birthday, my love. Watching you live and loving you is the greatest joy. Year 24 – I pray God goes before you and does exceedingly and abundantly more than you could ask or imagine." Moffitt wrote in the caption.

Ad

Moffitt has been supportive of her boyfriend and will be hoping that he can land the QB1 role for Tennessee in the 2025 season.

Joey Aguilar is not guaranteed to get QB1 role at Tennessee for 2025 season

NCAA Football: Tennessee Volunteers QB Joey Aguilar - Source: Imagn

At Tennessee's Southeastern Conference media day event on Thursday, Vols coach Josh Heupel said that the team is yet to decide on its QB1 for the 2025 season.

Ad

"At the end of the day, I'm really excited about who we have in there," Heupel said. "The addition of Joey to who's already inside of that group, highly competitive guys that are smart, that have the physical traits to be successful.

"Teammates have grown to have great trust in those guys through the course of this off-season during the summer, and now it's about getting to training camp and going and competing. Somebody is going to earn the opportunity to be our starting quarterback through that process."

Ad

Tennessee had some drama around the program this offseason when quarterback Nico Iamaleava entered the transfer portal. The QB reportedly wanted a lucrative NIL deal, which the team couldn't agree on.

It will be interesting to see if Joey Aguilar can step up at training camp and grab the starting QB role for the Vols in the 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Tennessee Volunteers Fan? Check out the latest Tennessee Volunteers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.