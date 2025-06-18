Joey Aguilar swoons over girlfriend Rylan Moffitt with 4-word message on latest Instagram post

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar, who was part of an unexpected transfer shuffle this spring, is settling in with the Volunteers after spending time at Appalachian State and UCLA. Aguilar filled in the vacancy in Knoxville after Nico Iamaleava left for UCLA.
As he adjusts to life in the Southeastern Conference, Aguilar has been leaning on the support of his girlfriend, Rylan Moffitt, to stay grounded. However, the couple is facing a long-distance stretch, with Moffitt on a getaway in California’s Napa Valley alongside her close friends.
On Tuesday, Moffitt shared a few pictures from the vineyard trip, where she is wearing a white dress trimmed in black, her hair cascading down her shoulders.
One picture captured the group in front of sprawling grapevines, while another saw Moffitt raising a glass of wine with a smile. Several pictures displayed the beauty of the vineyard itself.
"Wine country with my favorite gals 🍷," Moffitt captioned the post.
Aguilar couldn’t help but admire his partner, as he wrote in the comment section:
“Beauty at its finest 😍.”
He also reshared her post on his Instagram story, alongside the caption:
“😍😍😍”
Rylan Moffitt wrote a sweet message for Joey Aguilar on his birthday
Joey Aguilar has a deep affection for his girlfriend, and Rylan Moffitt feels the same for him. As the quarterback celebrated his 24th birthday on Monday, one day after she celebrated her own, Moffitt wrote a sweet message for him on her Instagram story.
“Happy birthday, my love 🤍 Watching you live and loving you is the greatest joy,” Moffitt wrote. “Year 24 – I pray God goes before you and does exceedingly and abundantly more than you could ask or imagine.”
Moffitt is an accomplished athlete. A 6-foot forward, she plays basketball for UNC Greensboro. Before transferring from Appalachian State, she started 31 of 32 games in 2024 and led the team in rebounds and blocks.
As for how and when their relationship began, the exact timeline is unconfirmed. However, it’s possible the two first connected while attending Appalachian State in 2023.
