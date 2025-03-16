John Calipari gets big boost ahead of March Madness as Arkansas freshman set to return in practice

Arkansas freshman guard Boogie Fland, who has been sidelined since January due to a thumb injury, is set to make a return for the Razorbacks just in time for the NCAA Tournament.

ESPN college basketball analyst Seth Greenberg, as reported by B/R Hoops, mentioned that Arkansas coach John Calipari personally informed him about Fland’s return. Greenberg also added that Fland is expected to participate in team practice as early as tomorrow.

The New York City native has not played since Jan. 18 after initially being declared "out for the season." His absence was felt as Arkansas went through a rough stretch earlier in the conference season.

Fland suffered a thumb injury during a game against Florida on Jan. 11, which affected his shooting in the next two matchups against LSU and Missouri. He managed to score 19 points against LSU but struggled against Missouri, scoring only four points. After those games, he decided to sit out and focus on recovery.

Boogie Fland’s contribution to Arkansas this season

Fland was one of the top performers for Arkansas before he got injured. He averaged 15.1 points, 5.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game over 18 appearances.

His shooting has been strong throughout the time he was in court this season, with a 36.5% success rate from 3-point range.

Fland played a key role in Arkansas’s biggest non-conference win of the season, scoring 20 points and seven assists in a victory over Michigan at Madison Square Garden in December.

Fland’s season-high performance came on Dec. 30 against Oakland, where he scored 24 points while shooting 56.3% from the field.

At the time of his injury, the Razorbacks were on a five-game losing streak and had a 0-5 record in the SEC, but even in his absence, Arkansas managed to secure their season. They have gone 9-4, positioning themselves securely for an NCAA Tournament berth heading into Selection Sunday.

With Fland back on the court, Arkansas could look to turn things around for them to make a serious push and a long run in March Madness.

