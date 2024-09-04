John Emery Jr. injury update: LSU star RB to miss the 2024 season due to torn ACL

LSU Tigers running back John Emery Jr. will play no further part for the team in the 2024 season after suffering an ACL injury. Per reports, Emery picked up the knee injury in Tuesday's practice session.

John Emery Jr. injury update

LSU Tigers running back John Emery Jr. - Source: Imagn

As per reports, John Emery Jr. tore his ACL in LSU's practice session on Tuesday and will be sidelined for the rest of the 2024 season.

Kaleb Jackson and Josh Williams are expected to take on more of the workload for the Tigers in Emery Jr.'s absence this season. Freshman Caden Durham is another option for LSU coach Brian Kelly.

Emery was the Tigers' leading rusher in their season-opening 27-20 loss to No. 13 USC on Sunday. He finished with 10 carries for 61 yards and also had one reception for 10 yards.

This is the second season in a row that Emery Jr. has suffered from a season-ending ACL injury. Last season, he tore the ACL in his right knee in the Tigers' win against Florida in November. He finished the campaign with rushing for 121 yards on 23 carries.

Emery is in his sixth collegiate season. He joined LSU in 2019 and didn't see much action in his initial two seasons.

The running back then missed the entire 2021 season due to academic reasons. In the 2022 season, Emery Jr. scored a career-high six rushing touchdowns. However, his past two seasons have been hampered by ACL injuries.

Here's a look at LSU's remaining schedule for the 2024 season:

Sept. 7: vs. Nicholls

Sept. 14: at South Carolina

Sept. 21: vs. UCLA

Sept. 28: vs. South Alabama

Oct. 5: BYE

Oct. 12: vs. Ole Miss

Oct. 19: at Arkansas

Oct. 26: at Texas A&M

Nov. 2: BYE

Nov. 9: vs. Alabama

Nov. 16: at Florida

Nov. 23: vs. Vanderbilt

Nov. 30: at Oklahoma

