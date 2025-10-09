John Mateer injury update: Oklahoma QB's playing availability explored after hand surgery

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer has been listed as “questionable” on the initial SEC injury report released Wednesday. The update comes ahead of next week’s Red River Rivalry game against Arch Manning’s Texas.Mateer's availability update follows Oklahoma coach Brent Venables’ refusal to disclose the quarterback's status during the SEC teleconference earlier in the week“I’m just gonna cut you off,” Venables told a reporter when asked about the injury, via On3. “I don’t know anything about the injury,” Venables said. “When they tell me he’s available, I’ll let y’all know.”Mateer had surgery on his throwing hand on Sept. 24 and would be just 17 days removed from the procedure by Saturday's game.Mateer sustained the injury during Oklahoma’s 24-17 win over Auburn on Sept. 20 but remained in the game, finishing 24-of-36 for 271 yards and a touchdown, along with 10 rushes for 29 yards and another score. He missed the Sooners’ 44-0 win over Kent State last week.John Mateer pushing for return ahead of Texas clash Through four games this season, John Mateer has completed 67.4% of his passes, throwing for 1,215 yards and six touchdowns, while also adding 190 rushing yards and five scores.According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Mateer was making a strong push to play, with growing optimism earlier in the week about his availability.Mateer's Wednesday status update officially listed him as “questionable”, but The Oklahoman reported that the QB's potential return against Texas would be a “best-case scenario,” as he was initially expected to miss three to four weeks.Besides Mateer, wide receiver Keontez Lewis is also “questionable” for Saturday, while tight end Kade McIntyre and offensive linemen Troy Everett, Jacob Sexton and Jake Taylor have all been ruled out.Oklahoma is unbeaten this season at 5-0 and ranks No. 6 in the nation following Week 6 of college football.Meanwhile, Texas was preseason ranked No. 1 in the nation but slipped out of the rankings with a 29-21 loss against Florida last week. A loss against Oklahoma would mark the Longhorns’ third defeat of the season.