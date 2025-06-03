John Mateer Heisman Predictions: Exploring Oklahoma QB’s chances at CFB’s most prestigious individual award

It's safe to say John Mateer is not a frontrunner in the odds for winning the 2025 Heisman Trophy. That title would go to the likes of Arch Manning, Garrett Nussmeier, or Cade Klubnik. Nonetheless, it seems that the bookies aren't sleeping on him either, with him having the sixth-best odds to win the award at the moment.

This positions him as a solid dark horse in the race to win the award for the top college football player of the season. However, taking over starting duties at a top program like Oklahoma is always a tough task for any quarterback.

Mateer played three seasons at Washington State, the final as a starter. He guided them to an 8-4 overall record in 2024. Mateer totaled 3,139 throwing yards, 29 passing touchdowns and seven interceptions. His QBR of 70.9 rated 34th among signal callers in the country.

John Mateer 2025 Heisman odds: Where he stands now

Currently, John Mateer has odds of +2500 to win the award, according to BetMGM. Those are the sixth-best odds to win the Heisman this season. There, he's tied with Miami's Carson Beck and Arizona State's Sam Leavitt.

The undisputed favorites to win the Heisman are Texas's Arch Manning (+600), LSU's Garrett Nussmeier (+850), Clemson's Cade Klubnik, and Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith (Odds of +1000 both).

Oklahoma’s Heisman history: Can John Mateer join the list?

Oklahoma is tied with Notre Dame and Ohio State in second place among schools with the most Heisman Trophy winners in history. In total, seven Sooners have won the Heisman. Of those, all seven have been quarterbacks.

Kyler Murray (2018), Baker Mayfield (2017), Sam Bradford (2008) and Jason White (2008) are the most recent players from the Oklahoma Sooners to have won the award. All of them were quarterbacks.

Can John Mateer win the Heisman in 2025? Share your thoughts with us.

