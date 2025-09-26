John Mateer injury: Oklahoma QB shares exciting update on his condition after undergoing surgery

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer underwent a successful surgery to repair a broken bone in his right hand.On Thursday, the six-foot-one junior signal-caller shared an update on social media, hailing surgeon Dr. Steven Shin for the successful procedure.Mateer has been on a tear since transferring from Washington State. He has completed 67.4% of his passes for 1,215 yards and six touchdowns this season, moving him into the Heisman Trophy picture before succumbing to the injury he sustained in Saturday's win over Auburn.The quarterback is also capable of running the football, accumulating 190 rushing yards and five touchdowns this season. Mateer's 351.3 yards of total offense per game rank second in the nation (per ESPN).The surgery will keep Mateer on the shelf for about a month and Oklahoma coach Brent Venables named Michael Hawkins Jr as the starter for the Sooners' next game against Kent State on Oct. 4.Venables expressed belief that Hawkins can succeed as a temporary Sooners starter while Mateer is on the mend. Hawkins played for four games last season and passed for 783 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 204 yards.&quot;He just has put together a really good body of work over the last several months, and he's always had a great work ethic and he's always been really coachable,&quot; the Oklahoma coach said. &quot;He's hungry, he's humble and ultra talented.&quot;Teammate Deion Burks vouched for Hawkins' maturity and expects him to play great while Mateer is recovering from the surgery. Burks said the backup QB initially looks for options downfield before using his feet to rush for extra yardage.Oklahoma set for tough schedule after Kent State gameThe No. 7-ranked Oklahoma Sooners are on a bye week before they plunge into action on Oct. 4 against Kent State. The Golden Flashes are 1-3 and have lost twice against top 25 teams this season — Texas Tech (62-14) in Week 2 and Florida State (66-10) in Week 4.It's expected that the Sooners will use the game against Kent State as a tune-up for their SEC regular season gauntlet, which will begin on Oct. 11 against the Arch Manning-led Texas Longhorns.After Texas, Oklahoma meets South Carolina on Oct. 18, setting it up for a five-game grind against ranked opponents — No. 13 Ole Miss (Oct. 25), No. 15 Tennessee (Nov. 1), No. 17 Alabama (Nov. 15), No. 20 Missouri (Nov. 22) and No. 4 LSU (Nov. 29).