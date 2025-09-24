  • home icon
  John Mateer injury update: Oklahoma coach Brent Venables reveals QB set to undergo surgery after enduring hand surgery

By Maliha
Modified Sep 24, 2025 11:00 GMT
John Mateer has helped guide Oklahoma to a 4-0 start in 2025, including last weekend’s 24-17 win over Auburn. But the Sooners quarterback injured his thumb during that game, though he was able to finish it out.

On Tuesday, coach Brent Venables confirmed that Mateer will need surgery. He didn’t reveal specifics about the injury or when Mateer might return to action.

“After consulting with medical experts, it became clear that surgery is the best option for John and his short- and long-term future,” Venables said in a statement.
“He’s extremely disappointed he will miss some game action but is eager to correct the issue and move forward. As he is with everything, we know he will be aggressive with his rehabilitation and work to return to the field as quickly as possible.”
The setback is tough news for Oklahoma fans, especially since Mateer’s arrival in Norman was met with high expectations. He reunited with offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, his former play-caller at Washington State, and has been the driving force behind Oklahoma’s resurgence after a disappointing 6-7 season in 2024.

Mateer is scheduled to have the surgery procedure Wednesday in Los Angeles, performed by Dr. Steven Shin, sources told ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Meanwhile, CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported that the quarterback is expected to miss about a month, with Oklahoma hoping he will return before the end of October.

Joel Klatt reflects on John Mateer’s early-season setback

John Mateer opened the season on fire, completing 67.4% of his passes through four games while racking up 1,215 passing yards, six touchdowns, plus 190 rushing yards and five more scores.

Mateer's production placed him second nationally in total offense at 351.3 yards per game, and sparked early Heisman Trophy buzz, including the top spot in On3’s Week 4 Heisman Poll.

Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt is only one of many to express disappointment over Mateer’s injury setback, given how crucial he had been to Oklahoma’s hot start.

“I'm totally bummed for this guy because he was playing as well as anybody in the country,” Klatt said. “I think all of us know that. They don't beat Michigan without John Mateer. They don't beat Auburn without John Mateer.
With the uncertainty surrounding Mateer’s return, Klatt spoke on the increased burden now placed on Oklahoma’s defense.

“Now, I don't want to take anything away from their defense,” Klatt said. “I think their defense has been sensational. Up front, they've been terrific. They were terrific on the defensive side. Now that defense is going to have to be even better.
“They're going to have to be even more dominant and control the entire pace and tempo of the game. Because without Mateer, they're going to have an with their offense.”

With Mateer sidelined, Michael Hawkins will take over as the Sooners’ starter beginning Week 6 against Kent State on Oct. 4.

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

