John Mateer injury update: Oklahoma coach Brent Venables reveals QB set to undergo surgery after enduring hand surgery

John Mateer has helped guide Oklahoma to a 4-0 start in 2025, including last weekend’s 24-17 win over Auburn. But the Sooners quarterback injured his thumb during that game, though he was able to finish it out.On Tuesday, coach Brent Venables confirmed that Mateer will need surgery. He didn’t reveal specifics about the injury or when Mateer might return to action.“After consulting with medical experts, it became clear that surgery is the best option for John and his short- and long-term future,” Venables said in a statement.“He’s extremely disappointed he will miss some game action but is eager to correct the issue and move forward. As he is with everything, we know he will be aggressive with his rehabilitation and work to return to the field as quickly as possible.”The setback is tough news for Oklahoma fans, especially since Mateer’s arrival in Norman was met with high expectations. He reunited with offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, his former play-caller at Washington State, and has been the driving force behind Oklahoma’s resurgence after a disappointing 6-7 season in 2024.Mateer is scheduled to have the surgery procedure Wednesday in Los Angeles, performed by Dr. Steven Shin, sources told ESPN’s Pete Thamel.Meanwhile, CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported that the quarterback is expected to miss about a month, with Oklahoma hoping he will return before the end of October.Joel Klatt reflects on John Mateer’s early-season setbackJohn Mateer opened the season on fire, completing 67.4% of his passes through four games while racking up 1,215 passing yards, six touchdowns, plus 190 rushing yards and five more scores.Mateer's production placed him second nationally in total offense at 351.3 yards per game, and sparked early Heisman Trophy buzz, including the top spot in On3’s Week 4 Heisman Poll.Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt is only one of many to express disappointment over Mateer’s injury setback, given how crucial he had been to Oklahoma’s hot start.“I'm totally bummed for this guy because he was playing as well as anybody in the country,” Klatt said. “I think all of us know that. They don't beat Michigan without John Mateer. They don't beat Auburn without John Mateer.With the uncertainty surrounding Mateer’s return, Klatt spoke on the increased burden now placed on Oklahoma’s defense.“Now, I don't want to take anything away from their defense,” Klatt said. “I think their defense has been sensational. Up front, they've been terrific. They were terrific on the defensive side. Now that defense is going to have to be even better.“They're going to have to be even more dominant and control the entire pace and tempo of the game. Because without Mateer, they're going to have an with their offense.”With Mateer sidelined, Michael Hawkins will take over as the Sooners’ starter beginning Week 6 against Kent State on Oct. 4.