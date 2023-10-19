John Rhys Plumlee injury: Latest on UCF QB for Week 8

John Rhys Plumlee was expected to lead the UCF Knights this season. The fifth-year college quarterback, though, suffered a knee strain during the Knights' Week 2 18-16 win over the Boise State Broncos, which led him to miss UCF's next three games.

Plumlee attempted to return against the Kansas Jayhawks in Week 6 but felt a pop in his knee in the first quarter. He was shut down for the rest of the game for precautionary reasons. His absence has coincided with the Knights' three-game losing streak.

After a Week 7 bye, UCF is set to visit the No.6-ranked Oklahoma Sooners this weekend. While Timmy McClain has played well in his absence, Knights coach Gus Malzahn shared that Plumlee will be under center:

"He will start for sure. He had a good week last week. Really last night was really the first time I really took a look at kind of where he's at. I'd say he's close to 100 percent, so don't expect any issues moving forward.

"Timmy obviously will be ready to go, did a really good job for us. He'll be ready if called upon. But right now, John Rhys is our quarterback and ready to go." [h/t UCF Sports]

John Rhys Plumlee has thrown for 586 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions. He has completed 67.2% of his passes, adding 163 rushing yards and one touchdown on 19 carries.

McClain has 1008 passing yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He has completed 63.9% of his passes while also running for 102 yards and one touchdown on 39 carries.

What did John Rhys Plumlee say about his return?

John Rhys Plumlee, who's in his final season of college football, shared that he's grateful to get back to the field, thanking the UCF Knights medical staff:

"I had a really good practice (Sunday) night, being able to move around and throw it well and move the way I want to move.

"So, yeah, I'm really, really thankful for that. Again, shout out to (UCF trainer) Mary (Vander Heiden). She's unbelievable at doing what she does and has helped me a ton to get back."

He discussed his absence:

"As a competitor, it stings having to sit on the sideline and not be out there with your guys. I tried to play my role and tried to do my part. I think everybody has a role when it comes to game days.

"I had to learn my role was different than it was, but I had to learn to play my role. I'm excited to get back into this role because it is what I love to do. I'm excited for Saturday." [h/t UCF Sports]

The Knights quarterback will return to action, as the team stands at 3-3. While he will face a tough test in the Oklahoma Sooners, it remains to be seen if John Rhys Plumlee will be up for the challenge.