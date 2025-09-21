Johnny Manziel catches strays from John Mateer as Oklahoma QB takes eye-opening dig at Texas A&M legend

John Mateer’s No. 11 Oklahoma edged out No. 22 Auburn with a 24-17 win on Saturday, capped off by a clutch game-winning drive from the quarterback. Mateer is building a case for a Heisman-type season reminiscent of Johnny Manziel’s breakout season at Texas A&amp;M in 2012.Mateer was asked about comparisons to Manziel and the nickname “Money Mateer,” which mirrors Manziel’s own “Johnny Football” and “Money Manziel” monikers, and the Oklahoma QB mentioned one key difference.“I’m going to church in the morning,” Mateer said via Eddie Radosevich of On3.Manziel is remembered as one of college football’s most entertaining players. He posted 3,706 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in his Heisman season, along with 1,410 rushing yards and 21 rushing scores.Meanwhile, Mateer is a Washington State transfer who joined Oklahoma last December and is in his first season with the Sooners. In his debut game with the program, he set a record with 392 passing yards against Illinois State on Aug. 30, resulting in a 35–3 win.The following week, Mateer threw for 270 yards and a touchdown and added 74 rushing yards with two scores in a 24-13 win over Michigan. This season, he has totaled 1,217 passing yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions, plus 190 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground.John Mateer opens up about his mindset in Week 4’s win against AuburnOn Saturday, John Mateer connected on 16 of his final 17 passes to finish 24-of-36 for 271 yards and a touchdown through the air, while also adding 29 rushing yards and a key nine-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter. That go-ahead touchdown sealed his standout performance.“We knew we were going to go get it before that drive,” Mateer said postgame (via Transcript Sports Editor). “That’s what makes it fun and that’s what we work for.“We really came together and that tests what type of team you are and how much you love each other and what all you do for each other.”The Sooners went into halftime tied 10-10, with Mateer struggling early to find his rhythm and missing routine throws. But he quickly recovered in the second half, powering Oklahoma to a 4-0 start this season.“I don’t want to lose this game, nobody wants to lose this game,” Mateer said. “When it comes down to it, we had to make it happen.&quot;But, it didn’t matter, we weren’t thinking about how we weren’t successful in the past, we were thinking about the next play and our job on the next play and that’s why we were able to succeed.”Oklahoma now heads into its bye week before returning home to face Kent State on Oct. 4.