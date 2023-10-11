As star wide receiver Johnny Wilson left the field in Florida State's Saturday matchup against Virginia Tech, fans were left wondering the extent of the injury of their leading receiver this season. Wilson has recorded 357 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 20 receptions for the Seminoles this year.

Wilson came out of the Week 6 contest falling awkwardly after a catch in the opening minutes of the third quarter. He was escorted off the field to the medical tent and left to spend the rest of the game in the locker room.

At the time, there was a doubt of what kind of injury the player was facing. Many pointed to a lower-body injury or a potential concussion. After the game, the player posted a message on social media, making it seem like he dodged a potentially serious injury.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Florida State coach Mike Norvell replicated these thoughts in his Monday press conference, where he said this regarding the injury:

"It's gonna be something that we see as we go throughout the course of the week. Johnny was feeling better yesterday, so we're excited about where we think it can go, but we will ultimately take it day by day this week.

"I thought he did a wonderful job there in the first half on Saturday, and he really has taken his game to another level just in how he played and what he's been able to do. Hopeful to be able to get him back rolling back here early in the week."

The way Coach Norvell spoke about the injury makes it seem like Johnny Wilson won't be out of the field for a long time. It would not be out of the question to see him suit up for the Week 7 encounter against Syracuse.

Johnny Wilson's first two touchdowns and Florida State's victory over Virginia Tech

Even without playing for much of the Week 6 clash against Virginia Tech, Johnny Wilson led his team in receiving yards with 54. He also logged his first two touchdown receptions of the game. Florida State went on to win 39-17, with quarterback Jordan Travis throwing for 170 yards with two touchdown passes.

The Seminoles are very much in the playoff picture, as they're unbeaten, and they climbed one spot this week to No. 4 in the AP Poll.