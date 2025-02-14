Johntay Cook arrest: What did the former Texas WR do? 

Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Johntay Cook has gotten into trouble for the second time in two weeks.

Cook was charged and arrested in Fort Worth, Texas, on Feb. 4. His charges include a pair of misdemeanors, theft as well as interfering with public duties.

Just 10 days later, Cook was arrested in Grayson County, Texas, for marijuana possession of less than two ounces.

The former star receiver is currently in the transfer portal, but with him now being arrested twice in the last two weeks, whether or not another school will take a chance is to be seen.

Cook left Texas midway through the 2024 season. Before leaving, he recorded eight receptions for 137 yards and two touchdowns. In his freshman season with the Longhorns, he recorded eight receptions for 136 yards.

Texas' Steve Sarkisian wished Johntay Cook well

Midway through the 2024 season, Johntay Cook left the Texas Longhorns program and coach Steve Sarkisian had nothing bad to say about the receiver. Sarkisian wished Cook well and said that the decision was mutual.

"We have nothing but respect for he (and) his family. We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors," Sarkisian said, via Fox Sports.

Sarkisian was asked if the depth at receiver led to Cook leaving the program, which he says part of it did. Cook's snap counts fell every week and he ended up leaving the program.

"Some of that is natural," Sarkisian said. "We really try to pride ourselves on being a heck of a developmental program. I think that we have some examples on our roster today of guys that maybe weren't front-line starters in year one or year two and then developed into really productive players.

"So, I try not to fall prey to that (mindset), that that's just what is going to happen. But I understand it when it does happen, if that makes sense."

Cook did commit to Washington earlier this year but mutually agreed to part ways with the program just a week later. He's currently not enrolled at any school for the 2025 season.

