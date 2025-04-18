Johntay Cook transfer portal: Report suggests former top Texas WR drawing interest from major programs ahead of Arizona state visit

Johntay Cook re-entered the transfer portal on Wednesday after a short stint at Washington. The wide receiver transferred away from Texas to team up with the Huskies in December ahead of the Longhorns’ College Football Playoff campaign.

However, his time at Washington only lasted a few months as he is seeking to continue his college football career elsewhere. Cook didn't take part in the Huskies' spring practice, having left the university campus just 48 hours after his arrival in January.

According to Anwar Richardson of Orangeblood, Cook is garnering interest from major programs across the college football landscape. The wide receiver is scheduled to visit Arizona State this weekend, but could be up for more visits next week.

“Former 5-star WR Johntay Cook is visiting Arizona State this weekend, per my sources,” Richardson wrote. “He's drawn interest from Houston, Oklahoma, BYU, Syracuse, Indiana and Arkansas since entering the transfer portal.”

Cook has faced a tumultuous period since leaving Texas. In February, the wide receiver was arrested twice in Texas—first in Fort Worth on charges of theft and interference with public duties, and later in Pottsboro for marijuana possession.

Nonetheless, he hopes to put this behind him and reignite his career with a new program in 2025. Once a highly-rated prospect, he has yet to meet expectations.

Johntay Cook’s college career at Texas

Johntay Cook was a consensus five-star prospect coming out of high school. He was highly recruited among reputable football programs across the country, with offers from Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma. However, he committed to play for Texas.

Being the No. 3 wide receiver in the class of 2023, Cook was expected to make an instant impact for the Longhorns. However, he didn't live up to the lofty expectations as he only recorded eight receptions for 136 yards with no touchdowns in 14 games as a freshman.

While Cook was expected to get better in the 2024 season, he couldn’t keep up with the competition in the wide receiver room. He only made six appearances for Texas during the season, hauling eight receptions for 137 yards and two touchdowns.

Cook's time in Austin wasn't fulfilling considering his level of talent. However, there's confidence he can go on to achieve something big elsewhere in the landscape. It is to be seen where his next destination will be.

